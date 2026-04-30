D4vd Texts Show Celeste Rivas Had Concerns About Alleged Sexual Relationship

BY Caroline Fisher
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D4vd Texts Celeste Rivas Concerns
HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA - AUGUST 10: d4vd attends Variety Power of Young Hollywood at NeueHouse Los Angeles on August 10, 2023 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images)
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D4vd is currently facing various charges related to the murder of 14-year-old Celeste Rivas, whose remains were found in his Tesla last year.

D4vd is currently behind bars facing charges related to the murder of 14-year-old Celeste Rivas. The singer has pleaded not guilty, and his preliminary evidentiary hearing is scheduled for the end of May. In a new filing yesterday (April 29), prosecutors alleged that his motive was to silence the teen. Allegedly, she had threatened to expose him for being with a minor.

The filing also alleges that prosecutors uncovered text messages between D4vd and Rivas, in which she expressed concerns about their relationship. “All we do is have sex and just hang out man I want more than that for myself," she allegedly told him, per WGFL. Other alleged messages referenced pregnancy, abortion, emergency contraception, and more.

“The messages reveal the victim’s jealousy over defendant’s relationships with other women,” the filing alleges. “She became extremely upset and threatened to disclose damaging information to end his career and destroy his life.”

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Celeste Rivas' Cause Of Death
Court Arraignment Of Singer D4vd Charged With Capital Murder
d4vd looks on as defense attorneys Blair Berk (L) and Marilyn Bednarski (R) speak during his arraignment for the murder of Celeste Rivas Hernandez at Clara Shortridge Foltz Criminal Justice Center on April 20, 2026 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Ted Soqui - Pool/Getty Images)

This is far from all the filing says, however. Prosecutors also accuse D4vd of purchasing two chainsaws online after Rivas' murder, and using them to dismember her in an inflatable pool in his garage. Allegedly, D4vd sent a rideshare car to pick Rivas up from her hometown of Lake Elsinore in April of 2025. Her phone went silent shortly after she got to his Hollywood home.

“Knowing he had to silence the victim before she ruined his music career as she had threatened, very soon after her arrival at his home, defendant stabbed the victim to death multiple times and stood by while she bled out," prosecutors allege.

D4vd's legal team continues to deny the allegations on his behalf and has vowed to "vigorously defend [his] innocence."

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About The Author
Caroline Fisher
Caroline Fisher is currently a News Editor at HotNewHipHop. Her time at HotNewHipHop began in 2023 when she began writing about music and pop culture full-time. Since then, she has helped cover major stories including the YSL RICO trial, Drake and Kendrick Lamar’s explosive feud, Diddy’s ongoing legal battle, and awards shows such as the BET Awards. Being from Chicago, she also got the opportunity to attend Summer Smash 2024 and review Chief Keef’s historic homecoming show. She additionally covered sets by Flo Milli, Playboi Carti, Bktherula, and more.
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