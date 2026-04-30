D4vd is currently behind bars facing charges related to the murder of 14-year-old Celeste Rivas. The singer has pleaded not guilty, and his preliminary evidentiary hearing is scheduled for the end of May. In a new filing yesterday (April 29), prosecutors alleged that his motive was to silence the teen. Allegedly, she had threatened to expose him for being with a minor.

The filing also alleges that prosecutors uncovered text messages between D4vd and Rivas, in which she expressed concerns about their relationship. “All we do is have sex and just hang out man I want more than that for myself," she allegedly told him, per WGFL. Other alleged messages referenced pregnancy, abortion, emergency contraception, and more.

“The messages reveal the victim’s jealousy over defendant’s relationships with other women,” the filing alleges. “She became extremely upset and threatened to disclose damaging information to end his career and destroy his life.”

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Celeste Rivas' Cause Of Death

d4vd looks on as defense attorneys Blair Berk (L) and Marilyn Bednarski (R) speak during his arraignment for the murder of Celeste Rivas Hernandez at Clara Shortridge Foltz Criminal Justice Center on April 20, 2026 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Ted Soqui - Pool/Getty Images)

This is far from all the filing says, however. Prosecutors also accuse D4vd of purchasing two chainsaws online after Rivas' murder, and using them to dismember her in an inflatable pool in his garage. Allegedly, D4vd sent a rideshare car to pick Rivas up from her hometown of Lake Elsinore in April of 2025. Her phone went silent shortly after she got to his Hollywood home.

“Knowing he had to silence the victim before she ruined his music career as she had threatened, very soon after her arrival at his home, defendant stabbed the victim to death multiple times and stood by while she bled out," prosecutors allege.