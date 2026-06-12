Carmelo Anthony Makes It Official With New Boo Racquel Smith

BY Alexander Cole
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NCAA Basketball: ACC Conference Tournament First Round - SMU vs Syracuse
Mar 10, 2026; Charlotte, NC, USA; Former Syracuse Orange and NBA player Carmelo Anthony watches in the second half at Spectrum Center. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect
Carmelo Anthony has been watching his New York Knicks thrive in the NBA Playoffs, and now, he is winning off the court.

Carmelo Anthony remains one of the best offensive basketball players of his generation. While he was never able to win a championship with the New York Knicks, he now gets to live vicariously through them.

On Saturday, the Knicks will have an opportunity to win the NBA Title in San Antonio. They are up 3-1 in the series, and if history tells us anything, it is that they should be able to win the whole thing. Melo has remained an NBA analyst through all of this, and we're sure he is enjoying watching the games.

However, there are some other big events happening in Melo's life right now. For instance, it would appear as though he is enjoying a new relationship with Racquel Smith.

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Carmelo Anthony And Racquel Smith

We know this because Smith posted some photos and videos on Instagram this week, and Carmelo Anthony is in the vast majority of them. They seemed to be on vacation in Saint Tropez, which is a common destination in France.

For those who may not know, Smith is the widow of Will Smith, a former New Orleans Saints player who was killed back in 2016. She has largely remained out of the public eye since then. However, her newfound relationship with Melo has led to social media reactions this week.

Famously, Melo had an on-again, off-again relationship with LaLa Anthony. The two have since separated and are living their lives while supporting their son through his basketball career. Either way, we are happy for Melo as he explores this next chapter of his life.

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About The Author
Alexander Cole
Alexander Cole is the current editor-in-chief of HotNewHipHop. He started at HotNewHipHop back in 2018 where he began as a Sports and Sneakers writer. It was here where he began to hone his craft, putting his journalism degree from Concordia University in Montreal, Quebec, to good use. Since that time, he has documented some of the biggest stories in the hip-hop world. From the Kendrick Lamar and Drake beef to the disturbing allegations against Diddy, Alex has helped HotNewHipHop navigate large-scale stories as they happen. In 2021, he went to the Bahamas for the Big 3's Championship Game. It was here where he got to interview legendary figures like Ice Cube, Clyde Drexler, and Stephen Jackson. He has also interviewed other superstar athletes such as Antonio Brown, Damian Lillard, and Paul Pierce. This is in addition to conversations with social media provocateurs like Jake Paul, and younger respected artists like Kaycyy, Lil Tecca, and Jeleel!
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