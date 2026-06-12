Carmelo Anthony Makes It Official With New Boo Racquel Smith

Carmelo Anthony remains one of the best offensive basketball players of his generation. While he was never able to win a championship with the New York Knicks, he now gets to live vicariously through them.
On Saturday, the Knicks will have an opportunity to win the NBA Title in San Antonio. They are up 3-1 in the series, and if history tells us anything, it is that they should be able to win the whole thing. Melo has remained an NBA analyst through all of this, and we're sure he is enjoying watching the games.
However, there are some other big events happening in Melo's life right now. For instance, it would appear as though he is enjoying a new relationship with Racquel Smith.
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Carmelo Anthony And Racquel Smith
We know this because Smith posted some photos and videos on Instagram this week, and Carmelo Anthony is in the vast majority of them. They seemed to be on vacation in Saint Tropez, which is a common destination in France.
For those who may not know, Smith is the widow of Will Smith, a former New Orleans Saints player who was killed back in 2016. She has largely remained out of the public eye since then. However, her newfound relationship with Melo has led to social media reactions this week.
Famously, Melo had an on-again, off-again relationship with LaLa Anthony. The two have since separated and are living their lives while supporting their son through his basketball career. Either way, we are happy for Melo as he explores this next chapter of his life.