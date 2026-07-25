DJ Vlad Claims Drake's DMs To Chris Blake Griffith Are Real

It's been a long time since Drake has had to deal with the Chris Blake Griffith DM scandal, but here we are again. During a recent interview with VladTV, the stylist who's currently in a legal battle with Stefon Diggs spoke about other topics to DJ Vlad, including his alleged interaction with Drizzy.

For those unaware, Griffith had shared alleged messages from the 6ix God in which he compared his UMG lawsuit to Nike spreading cheating rumors about LeBron James. But he allegedly denied to help Chris Blake with the Diggs situation, which led to the leak which Griffith has since apologized for.

He said he was anxious and paranoid. The OVO mogul reportedly denied these DMs were real, while Chris Blake insisted they were. Now, this sit-down with Vlad adds more alleged validation to the latter side, although no one has been able to outright confirm this at press time.

While Vlad did not outright say the DMs are 100% real, he seems to be more on the side of them being true rather than fake. If the Toronto superstar unblocks Griffith on IG, this would supposedly allow folks to prove the DMs are real.

Chris Blake Griffith & Drake DMs

"Don't let him lie to you like that," Chris Blake Griffith had told DJ Akademiks when he said Drake told him the DMs were fake. This was back in January of last year.

"You a credible source, you the heartbeat to the industry, you see what I'm saying?" Griffith continued. "Your whole brand is built on credibility. You got to tell the truth. You got to deliver the truth. So when homes get in a bond, and he lean on you to deliver a lie, you put everything in skepticism."