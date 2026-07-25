DJ Vlad Claims Drake's DMs To Chris Blake Griffith Are Real

BY Gabriel Bras Nevares
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DJ Vlad Claims Drake DMs Chris Blake Griffith Are Real
Jan 13, 2025; Toronto, Ontario, CAN; Recording artist Drake (left) looks up at the scoreboard as Toronto Raptors head coach Darko Rajakovic (right) watches the action against the Golden State Warriors during the second half at Scotiabank Arena. Mandatory Credit: John E. Sokolowski-USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect
DJ Vlad asked Chris Blake Griffith about the Drake situation, as Drizzy had allegedly DM'd Griffith about his UMG lawsuit and more.

It's been a long time since Drake has had to deal with the Chris Blake Griffith DM scandal, but here we are again. During a recent interview with VladTV, the stylist who's currently in a legal battle with Stefon Diggs spoke about other topics to DJ Vlad, including his alleged interaction with Drizzy.

For those unaware, Griffith had shared alleged messages from the 6ix God in which he compared his UMG lawsuit to Nike spreading cheating rumors about LeBron James. But he allegedly denied to help Chris Blake with the Diggs situation, which led to the leak which Griffith has since apologized for.

He said he was anxious and paranoid. The OVO mogul reportedly denied these DMs were real, while Chris Blake insisted they were. Now, this sit-down with Vlad adds more alleged validation to the latter side, although no one has been able to outright confirm this at press time.

While Vlad did not outright say the DMs are 100% real, he seems to be more on the side of them being true rather than fake. If the Toronto superstar unblocks Griffith on IG, this would supposedly allow folks to prove the DMs are real.

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Chris Blake Griffith & Drake DMs

"Don't let him lie to you like that," Chris Blake Griffith had told DJ Akademiks when he said Drake told him the DMs were fake. This was back in January of last year.

"You a credible source, you the heartbeat to the industry, you see what I'm saying?" Griffith continued. "Your whole brand is built on credibility. You got to tell the truth. You got to deliver the truth. So when homes get in a bond, and he lean on you to deliver a lie, you put everything in skepticism."

We will see if The Boy once again addresses this issue, whether directly for the first time or indirectly via Akademiks or another source. It seems very inconsequential and irrelevant over a year later. But considering what appears in the DMs and the situations and conflicts they reference, fans would be very interested to know the truth for real. With that in mind, they will have to just wait.

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About The Author
Gabriel Bras Nevares
Gabriel Bras Nevares is a staff writer for HotNewHipHop. He joined HNHH while completing his B.A. in Journalism &amp; Mass Communication at The George Washington University in the summer of 2022. Born and raised in San Juan, Puerto Rico, Gabriel treasures the crossover between his native reggaetón and hip-hop news coverage, such as his review for Bad Bunny’s hometown concert in 2024. But more specifically, he digs for the deeper side of hip-hop conversations, whether that’s the “death” of the genre in 2023, the lyrical and parasocial intricacies of the Kendrick Lamar and Drake battle, or the many moving parts of the Young Thug and YSL RICO case. Beyond engaging and breaking news coverage, Gabriel makes the most out of his concert obsessions, reviewing and recapping festivals like Rolling Loud Miami and Camp Flog Gnaw. He’s also developed a strong editorial voice through album reviews, think-pieces, and interviews with some of the genre’s brightest upstarts and most enduring obscured gems like Homeboy Sandman, Bktherula, Bas, and Devin Malik.
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