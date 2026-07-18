Chris Blake Griffith Denies That His Stefon Diggs Lawsuit Is A Cash-Grab

BY Gabriel Bras Nevares
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Chris Blake Griffith Denies Stefon Diggs Lawsuit Cash Grab
New England Patriots wide receiver Stefon Diggs leaves Dedham District Court in Dedham, Massachusetts, on Friday, Feb. 13, 2026, after his arraignment on charges of felony strangulation or suffocation and misdemeanor assault over an alleged pay dispute with a private chef. He pled not guilty and was released on personal recognizance. Mark Jarret Chavous/The Enterprise / USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect
Chris Blake Griffith claimed Stefon Diggs sexually assaulted him, which led Diggs' defamation suit and a full-on lawsuit from Griffith.

Stylist and influencer Chris Blake Griffith may have settled a lawsuit with Stefon Diggs' brother over alleged physical assault, but he continues to levy sexual assault accusations against the NFL player. His lawsuit against Stefon remains ongoing, and so is Diggs' defamation suit against him. But Griffith recently shot back at claims that this whole dispute is just a cash-grab.

TMZ caught up with him yesterday (Friday, July 17) and asked him about the ordeal. They also asked about the folks supporting Stefon Diggs, as the stylist received criticism from Cardi B, the mother of Diggs' child, about the accusations.

"Differences of opinion, refusal to tell the truth, an obligation to myself and to children that bear my name," he explained regarding his issues with Stefon. "A responsibility that I hold very near and dear to my heart. So I got to walk this s**t down. Justice for CB. Dad first."

The interviewer asked for a response to Diggs' claims that Chris Blake Griffith is lying. "I don't know why liars lie," he expressed. "But if a liar told me I was lying, I wouldn't believe him." Then, Griffith addressed Cardi's social media rebuttals.

"A liar told her I was lying and she believed it," he answered. "Unfortunately. In reality, how many kids were born last year with the last name Diggs? A plethora? He can't be telling all the truth. I don't think she would've signed up for that."

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Chris Blake Griffith Speaks On Stefon Diggs

"I tried to give him a pass a couple of years ago, thinking that it was something that he would apologize for and move on past," Chris Blake continued. "He kind of gave me his a** to kiss. Which is why we're operating in the realm of litigation that exists currently. [...] In the regard of court, I feel validated. I feel vindicated. I feel like the truth is gon' shine bright. For what they did to me. Especially here in L.A., May 29 at my residence.

"When I say somebody got to pay, I ain't talking financial," he concluded. "Justice really got to be executed within full form. So somebody got to be held responsible. It's not a dollar amount that can change my mind. If it's up to me, this case is trial before a judge and jury. And I can't wait for that day... I'm not worried about no money. I never demanded a dollar amount, I'm not demanding a dollar. Do it look like I'm worried about money?"

We will see what comes of this case once the court decides how they will handle it.

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About The Author
Gabriel Bras Nevares
Gabriel Bras Nevares is a staff writer for HotNewHipHop. He joined HNHH while completing his B.A. in Journalism &amp; Mass Communication at The George Washington University in the summer of 2022. Born and raised in San Juan, Puerto Rico, Gabriel treasures the crossover between his native reggaetón and hip-hop news coverage, such as his review for Bad Bunny’s hometown concert in 2024. But more specifically, he digs for the deeper side of hip-hop conversations, whether that’s the “death” of the genre in 2023, the lyrical and parasocial intricacies of the Kendrick Lamar and Drake battle, or the many moving parts of the Young Thug and YSL RICO case. Beyond engaging and breaking news coverage, Gabriel makes the most out of his concert obsessions, reviewing and recapping festivals like Rolling Loud Miami and Camp Flog Gnaw. He’s also developed a strong editorial voice through album reviews, think-pieces, and interviews with some of the genre’s brightest upstarts and most enduring obscured gems like Homeboy Sandman, Bktherula, Bas, and Devin Malik.
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