Chris Blake Griffith Denies That His Stefon Diggs Lawsuit Is A Cash-Grab

Stylist and influencer Chris Blake Griffith may have settled a lawsuit with Stefon Diggs' brother over alleged physical assault, but he continues to levy sexual assault accusations against the NFL player. His lawsuit against Stefon remains ongoing, and so is Diggs' defamation suit against him. But Griffith recently shot back at claims that this whole dispute is just a cash-grab.

TMZ caught up with him yesterday (Friday, July 17) and asked him about the ordeal. They also asked about the folks supporting Stefon Diggs, as the stylist received criticism from Cardi B, the mother of Diggs' child, about the accusations.

"Differences of opinion, refusal to tell the truth, an obligation to myself and to children that bear my name," he explained regarding his issues with Stefon. "A responsibility that I hold very near and dear to my heart. So I got to walk this s**t down. Justice for CB. Dad first."

The interviewer asked for a response to Diggs' claims that Chris Blake Griffith is lying. "I don't know why liars lie," he expressed. "But if a liar told me I was lying, I wouldn't believe him." Then, Griffith addressed Cardi's social media rebuttals.

"A liar told her I was lying and she believed it," he answered. "Unfortunately. In reality, how many kids were born last year with the last name Diggs? A plethora? He can't be telling all the truth. I don't think she would've signed up for that."

Chris Blake Griffith Speaks On Stefon Diggs

"I tried to give him a pass a couple of years ago, thinking that it was something that he would apologize for and move on past," Chris Blake continued. "He kind of gave me his a** to kiss. Which is why we're operating in the realm of litigation that exists currently. [...] In the regard of court, I feel validated. I feel vindicated. I feel like the truth is gon' shine bright. For what they did to me. Especially here in L.A., May 29 at my residence.

"When I say somebody got to pay, I ain't talking financial," he concluded. "Justice really got to be executed within full form. So somebody got to be held responsible. It's not a dollar amount that can change my mind. If it's up to me, this case is trial before a judge and jury. And I can't wait for that day... I'm not worried about no money. I never demanded a dollar amount, I'm not demanding a dollar. Do it look like I'm worried about money?"