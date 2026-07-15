Stefon Diggs Denies Pulling Out Private Parts In Front Of Chris Griffith

BY Alexander Cole
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NFL: Super Bowl LX-Seattle Seahawks at New England Patriots
Feb 8, 2026; Santa Clara, CA, USA; New England Patriots wide receiver Stefon Diggs (8) during halftime against the Seattle Seahawks in Super Bowl LX at Levi's Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect
Stefon Diggs is facing some serious allegations from Chris Griffith, and today, he offered a partial response.

Stefon Diggs is currently in the midst of a heated legal battle with Chris Griffith, which has spilled over into social media. For instance, Cardi B has jumped into the equation, accusing Griffith of embellishing and making up his story.

Griffith claims that in 2023, Diggs took out his private parts after allegedly drugging Griffith. When Griffith refused to do anything sexual, Diggs allegedly had his brother and some friends jump him.

Diggs sued Griffith for defamation, which eventually led to a countersuit from Griffith himself. It is here where he claimed Diggs sexually assaulted him and then had him beaten up. Griffith says he experienced emotional distress from the event and still carries that with him to this day.

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Stefon Diggs Responds
Former New England Patriots wide receiver Stefon Diggs returns to Dedham District Court after lunch break on Tuesday, May 5,
Former New England Patriots wide receiver Stefon Diggs returns to Dedham District Court after lunch break on Tuesday, May 5, 2026. Diggs did not speak with the media. USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

According to TMZ, Diggs responded to these allegations in court today, stating that the story is "fabricated." Furthermore, Diggs' legal team submitted a transcript from a deposition Griffith participated in. They believe Griffith's answers prove he didn't suffer any emotional distress and that his allegations are unreliable, as a result.

In the deposition, Griffith was asked: "Why would you want to try to get back on track with someone who tried to drug you and then take advantage of you?"

"I don’t deem -- I don't think that the story had to end that way," Griffith said. "I, at least, just wanted to let him know that, you know, who you are sexually is who you are sexually, and I respect that. I just ask that you respect who I am sexually and not overstep my boundaries."

This remains a developing story.

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About The Author
Alexander Cole
Alexander Cole is the current editor-in-chief of HotNewHipHop. He started at HotNewHipHop back in 2018 where he began as a Sports and Sneakers writer. It was here where he began to hone his craft, putting his journalism degree from Concordia University in Montreal, Quebec, to good use. Since that time, he has documented some of the biggest stories in the hip-hop world. From the Kendrick Lamar and Drake beef to the disturbing allegations against Diddy, Alex has helped HotNewHipHop navigate large-scale stories as they happen. In 2021, he went to the Bahamas for the Big 3's Championship Game. It was here where he got to interview legendary figures like Ice Cube, Clyde Drexler, and Stephen Jackson. He has also interviewed other superstar athletes such as Antonio Brown, Damian Lillard, and Paul Pierce. This is in addition to conversations with social media provocateurs like Jake Paul, and younger respected artists like Kaycyy, Lil Tecca, and Jeleel!
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