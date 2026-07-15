Stefon Diggs Denies Pulling Out Private Parts In Front Of Chris Griffith

Stefon Diggs is currently in the midst of a heated legal battle with Chris Griffith, which has spilled over into social media. For instance, Cardi B has jumped into the equation, accusing Griffith of embellishing and making up his story.

Griffith claims that in 2023, Diggs took out his private parts after allegedly drugging Griffith. When Griffith refused to do anything sexual, Diggs allegedly had his brother and some friends jump him.

Diggs sued Griffith for defamation, which eventually led to a countersuit from Griffith himself. It is here where he claimed Diggs sexually assaulted him and then had him beaten up. Griffith says he experienced emotional distress from the event and still carries that with him to this day.

Stefon Diggs Responds

Former New England Patriots wide receiver Stefon Diggs returns to Dedham District Court after lunch break on Tuesday, May 5, 2026. Diggs did not speak with the media. USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

According to TMZ, Diggs responded to these allegations in court today, stating that the story is "fabricated." Furthermore, Diggs' legal team submitted a transcript from a deposition Griffith participated in. They believe Griffith's answers prove he didn't suffer any emotional distress and that his allegations are unreliable, as a result.

In the deposition, Griffith was asked: "Why would you want to try to get back on track with someone who tried to drug you and then take advantage of you?"

"I don’t deem -- I don't think that the story had to end that way," Griffith said. "I, at least, just wanted to let him know that, you know, who you are sexually is who you are sexually, and I respect that. I just ask that you respect who I am sexually and not overstep my boundaries."