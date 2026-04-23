Chris Blake Griffith Blames Cardi B Split For Ruining Stefon Diggs’ Reputation

BY Caroline Fisher
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Chris Blake Griffith Cardi B Stefon Diggs
Feb 2, 2026; San Jose, CA, USA; New England Patriots wide receiver Stefon Diggs (8) speaks to the media during Opening Night for Super Bowl LX at San Jose Convention Center. Kirby Lee / USA TODAY NETWORK via Reuters Connect
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In a lawsuit filed last year, Stefon Diggs accuses Chris Blake Griffith of damaging his reputation with sexual assault allegations.

Stefon Diggs is currently wrapped up in a legal battle against Chris Blake Griffith. Last year, the influencer took to Instagram to accuse the athlete of drugging and sexually assaulting him in 2023. Shortly after, he linked up with Tasha K. During the interview, he shared even more disturbing details of the alleged encounter.

"He attempted to have me unalived because of him making a sexual pass at me," he alleged. "It wasn't the sexual pass that frustrated me the most. What made me most frustrated was the fact that he tried to unalive me after it. When in reality, even though I was drugged, even though I was violated, I never thought that the next step would be my life being threatened because you got turned down."

In response, Diggs ended up suing Griffith, alleging that he severely damaged his reputation. Now, however, Griffith is pushing back. In new documents obtained by The U.S. Sun, he blames Diggs' own actions for any reputational damage that may have occurred in recent years.

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Stefon Diggs & Chris Blake Griffith's Legal Battle
Stefon Diggs
New England Patriots wide receiver Stefon Diggs leaves Dedham District Court in Dedham, Massachusetts, on Friday, Feb. 13, 2026, after his arraignment on charges of felony strangulation or suffocation and misdemeanor assault over an alleged pay dispute with a private chef. Mark Jarret Chavous / USA TODAY NETWORK via Reuters Connect

He even suggested that his split from Cardi B could be to blame.

“There is a significant unresolved question as to whether Mr. Diggs’s claimed emotional distress was caused by sources other than Mr. Griffith’s posts on Instagram,” the filing reads. "During the period in question, Mr. Diggs very publicly started and ended a relationship with the musical artist Cardi B, with Mr. Diggs painted as a villain in the tabloid press."

“Mr. Diggs was captured on video distributing an unidentified crystalline substance to women partying with him on a yacht, again widely disseminated by the tabloid press; and his performance as an NFL wide receiver declined materially,” he added. “Any of these could independently account for reputational harm, emotional distress, or lost business relationships."

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About The Author
Caroline Fisher
Caroline Fisher is currently a News Editor at HotNewHipHop. Her time at HotNewHipHop began in 2023 when she began writing about music and pop culture full-time. Since then, she has helped cover major stories including the YSL RICO trial, Drake and Kendrick Lamar’s explosive feud, Diddy’s ongoing legal battle, and awards shows such as the BET Awards. Being from Chicago, she also got the opportunity to attend Summer Smash 2024 and review Chief Keef’s historic homecoming show. She additionally covered sets by Flo Milli, Playboi Carti, Bktherula, and more.
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