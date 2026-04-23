Chris Blake Griffith Blames Cardi B Split For Ruining Stefon Diggs’ Reputation

Stefon Diggs is currently wrapped up in a legal battle against Chris Blake Griffith. Last year, the influencer took to Instagram to accuse the athlete of drugging and sexually assaulting him in 2023. Shortly after, he linked up with Tasha K. During the interview, he shared even more disturbing details of the alleged encounter.
"He attempted to have me unalived because of him making a sexual pass at me," he alleged. "It wasn't the sexual pass that frustrated me the most. What made me most frustrated was the fact that he tried to unalive me after it. When in reality, even though I was drugged, even though I was violated, I never thought that the next step would be my life being threatened because you got turned down."
In response, Diggs ended up suing Griffith, alleging that he severely damaged his reputation. Now, however, Griffith is pushing back. In new documents obtained by The U.S. Sun, he blames Diggs' own actions for any reputational damage that may have occurred in recent years.
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Stefon Diggs & Chris Blake Griffith's Legal Battle
He even suggested that his split from Cardi B could be to blame.
“There is a significant unresolved question as to whether Mr. Diggs’s claimed emotional distress was caused by sources other than Mr. Griffith’s posts on Instagram,” the filing reads. "During the period in question, Mr. Diggs very publicly started and ended a relationship with the musical artist Cardi B, with Mr. Diggs painted as a villain in the tabloid press."
“Mr. Diggs was captured on video distributing an unidentified crystalline substance to women partying with him on a yacht, again widely disseminated by the tabloid press; and his performance as an NFL wide receiver declined materially,” he added. “Any of these could independently account for reputational harm, emotional distress, or lost business relationships."