D4vd Charged With First-Degree Murder In Celeste Rivas Hernandez Case: Everything We Know

The D.A. finally pressed charges against D4vd. In the last seven months, the biggest question mark surrounded the death of Celeste Rivas Hernandez and who killed her. The body of the 14-year-old girl was dismembered and discovered in the trunk of a Tesla that was in D4vd’s name. However, in the months since then, fans and internet sleuths have put together the pieces in an attempt to crack the case while authorities tried to find a lead. Ultimately, the court of public opinion deemed D4vd guilty of Celeste’s death, as well as dating a minor. The whole scenario is nothing short of creepy.

After his arrest last week, the District Attorney finally pressed charges against D4vd and truth be told, it’s not looking good. Authorities have faced significant backlash for the amount of time it’s taken to make an arrest in the case. However, the type of charges that D4vd faces are “the most serious charges that a D﻿A’s office can bring,” Los Angeles County District Attorney Nathan Hochman said during a press conference. Among those charges are first-degree murder, which carries the potential of a life sentence without parole or the death sentence. In addition, prosecutors allege the 21-year-old musician sexually abused the teenager over nearly a year.

Needless to say, things aren’t looking good for D4vd right now. With the amount of information coming out, we’re breaking down everything we know about the case.

D4vd & Hernandez Relationship–What Have Prosecutors Allege

(Photo by Ted Soqui - Pool/Getty Images)

Before we dive into the charges themselves, it’s important to note what prosecutors claimed occurred prior to D4vd’s arrest. They claim that the abuse of Rivas Hernandez occurred in September 2023 when she just turned 13, and continued until her death. Rivas Hernandez, described as a reported runaway from Riverside County, was last seen alive on April 23, 2025, when she arrived at Burke’s rented home in the Hollywood Hills at his invitation. She was never heard from again.

Her dismembered and badly decomposed remains, head and torso placed in two bags inside a cadaver bag, were discovered on September 8, 2025, in the front trunk of a 2023 Tesla Model Y registered to Burke at a Texas address linked to his family. The vehicle had been towed after appearing abandoned in an upscale Hollywood Hills neighborhood. The lengthy decomposition delayed the medical examiner’s determination of the cause of death, which authorities later ruled a homicide by sharp-force trauma. Prosecutors allege the mutilation occurred around early May 2025.

“Celeste was just a child, under 14 years old, when David Burke allegedly engaged in repeated lewd and lascivious sexual relations with her,” District Attorney Nathan J. Hochman said in a press release. “But Burke’s actions did not allegedly stop there. When she threatened to expose his criminal conduct and devastate his musical career, Burke allegedly murdered her, cut up her body and stuffed her body in two bags that were placed in the front trunk of his car. There the dismembered body sat for over four months decomposing until it was found at a tow yard on Sept. 8, 2025. This horrific and gruesome murder committed by the charged sexual predator is shocking and appalling. To Celeste’s loved ones, we will get the justice you seek and deserve.”

What Are The Charges?

Three primary charges have been laid against D4vd in this case. As mentioned before, authorities charged Burke with first-degree murder with three special circumstances. It’s undoubtedly the most serious charge against him. The three special circumstances include lying in waiting, murder for financial gain, and murder of a witness in an investigation. Prosecutors claim Rivas Hernandez went to Burke’s home on the night of April 23, 2025, at his invitation and was ambushed. They also claim that Burke allegedly killed her “to maintain his very lucrative musical career that Celeste was threatening on that particular night.” She had reportedly become a threat to expose their relationship. Moreover, they said Rivas Hernandez was a witness in an ongoing probe into Burke for lewd and lascivious sexual acts with a minor under 14. Prosecutors say he murdered her to silence her.

In addition to first-degree murder, Burke was charged with continuous sexual abuse of a child under 14 (lewd and lascivious acts with a person under 14) connected to the alleged repeated sexual relationship with Rivas Hernandez while she was under 14 years old. Finally, he was charged with unlawful mutilation of human remains for allegedly dismembering Rivas Hernandez’s body after her death to conceal the crime.

Read More: Prosecutors Reveal Exactly How D4vd Allegedly Killed Celeste Rivas

How Has He Responded?

Appearing in court, D4vd pleaded not guilty to all charges filed against him. Meanwhile, on Monday, his lawyers said that their client “did not murder Celeste Rivas Hernandez and he was not the cause of her death. We will vigorously defend his innocence.”

An attorney for his family also addressed the arrest. "The parents [Colleen and Dawud Burke] are sad and disappointed that David was arrested. However, they fully stand behind him and believe that he is innocent," attorney Kent A. Schaffer reportedly stated. "They fully support him."

Reports claim that D4vd is currently isolated from other inmates, as sources claim he’s considered a high-profile inmate. After all, he was the most Googled name of 2025. He’s currently being held without bond.

This is obviously having a direct impact on his career, too. Over the past week, reports emerged that he lost partnerships with companies like Sony Music and The Team, though it was unclear if those happened as a result of his arrest or if they happened earlier. Furthermore, his profile has reportedly been scrubbed from both Interscope and Darkroom Records’ websites.

What Did Celeste’s Family Say?

Most importantly, the family of Celeste Rivas Hernandez. They are reportedly ready to invoke Marcy’s Law, which allows the victims and their families to be notified of the proceedings. Rivas' family's attorney Patrick Steinfeld said they plan to "fully participate" in the case, though they won’t be speaking publicly, outside of statements made via Steinfeld.

“The Rivas Hernandez family is committed to ensuring that Celeste's voice is heard and her memory is honored throughout this process," the lawyer stated. Steinfeld added, "Out of respect for the District Attorney’s Office and the LAPD Robbery Homicide investigation into Celeste Rivas Hernandez’s death, the family has chosen not to make any public statement until after David Anthony Burke is arraigned and the District Attorney concludes their press conference. However, the family will make their first public statement outside the courthouse following the DA’s press conference.

Why Did The Investigation Take So Long?

Investigators explained that they weren’t dealing with a typical crime scene. Because of the victim’s remains were described as “severely decomposed” by the time it was uncovered, it reportedly limited the availability of usable forensic evidence significantly, per CNN. Standard identifiers such as DNA, blood samples, or skin cells were likely degraded or lost entirely, requiring advanced forensic techniques and indirect evidence reconstruction. That degradation also made it harder to determine a definitive cause of death. Without clear forensic conclusions, investigators had to spend additional time corroborating timelines, identifying who had access to the vehicle, and piecing together circumstantial evidence.

The investigation was further slowed by reliance on a grand jury process and uncooperative witnesses, including members of d4vd’s inner circle. Subpoenas, compelled testimony, and inconsistent witness accounts created further barriers.