Joe Budden Explains Why He Didn't Like Jay-Z's Roots Picnic Freestyle

Joe Budden went on his podcast this week to discuss the recent Jay-Z freestyle, and he did not mince words.

The idea of a new Jay-Z album should excite hip-hop fans everywhere. After all, Hov is one of the greatest of all time. It has been almost 10 years since 4:44, and the fans want to hear what he has to say.

Elsewhere in the podcast, Joe Budden and his co-hosts theorized about Jay's rollout and whether or not the album is coming soon. Some feel as though the album could be out within the next month or so. As for Marc Lamont Hill, he heard from a reliable source close to the situation that Jay is, in fact, working on a new project.

However, following the Roots Picnic, Joe has decided to take a different approach with his Jay-Z commentary. This time around, Budden found himself on the critical side of the equation. Ultimately, he didn't like the fact that Hov took shots at people like Drake, Nicki Minaj , and Tony Buzbee. Given his long hiatus from music, Budden would have preferred to have heard something else.

About The Author

Alexander Cole is the current editor-in-chief of HotNewHipHop. He started at HotNewHipHop back in 2018 where he began as a Sports and Sneakers writer. It was here where he began to hone his craft, putting his journalism degree from Concordia University in Montreal, Quebec, to good use. Since that time, he has documented some of the biggest stories in the hip-hop world. From the Kendrick Lamar and Drake beef to the disturbing allegations against Diddy, Alex has helped HotNewHipHop navigate large-scale stories as they happen. In 2021, he went to the Bahamas for the Big 3's Championship Game. It was here where he got to interview legendary figures like Ice Cube, Clyde Drexler, and Stephen Jackson. He has also interviewed other superstar athletes such as Antonio Brown, Damian Lillard, and Paul Pierce. This is in addition to conversations with social media provocateurs like Jake Paul, and younger respected artists like Kaycyy, Lil Tecca, and Jeleel!