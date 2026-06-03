Joe Budden Explains Why He Didn't Like Jay-Z's Roots Picnic Freestyle

BY Alexander Cole
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Feb 12, 2023; Glendale, Arizona, US; Recording artist Jay-Z on the sideline before Super Bowl LVII at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports
Joe Budden went on his podcast this week to discuss the recent Jay-Z freestyle, and he did not mince words.

Joe Budden has never shied away from saying exactly how he feels about a specific topic. One just has to watch his commentary on Drake to know exactly what we mean. His interview with Lil Yachty from 2017 is also a great example.

Throughout the years, Budden has always been a big fan of Jay-Z. On his podcast, he is always proclaiming Jay as the greatest of all-time. In fact, he has oftentimes called himself and his co-hosts the "Hovengers."

However, following the Roots Picnic, Joe has decided to take a different approach with his Jay-Z commentary. This time around, Budden found himself on the critical side of the equation. Ultimately, he didn't like the fact that Hov took shots at people like Drake, Nicki Minaj, and Tony Buzbee. Given his long hiatus from music, Budden would have preferred to have heard something else.

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Joe Budden Speaks

Budden also found it hypocritical that Jay spoke to GQ and said that battling was over. Given the content of this freestyle, it appears as though Jay-Z no longer believes what he said a few months ago.

Elsewhere in the podcast, Joe Budden and his co-hosts theorized about Jay's rollout and whether or not the album is coming soon. Some feel as though the album could be out within the next month or so. As for Marc Lamont Hill, he heard from a reliable source close to the situation that Jay is, in fact, working on a new project.

The idea of a new Jay-Z album should excite hip-hop fans everywhere. After all, Hov is one of the greatest of all time. It has been almost 10 years since 4:44, and the fans want to hear what he has to say.

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About The Author
Alexander Cole
Alexander Cole is the current editor-in-chief of HotNewHipHop. He started at HotNewHipHop back in 2018 where he began as a Sports and Sneakers writer. It was here where he began to hone his craft, putting his journalism degree from Concordia University in Montreal, Quebec, to good use. Since that time, he has documented some of the biggest stories in the hip-hop world. From the Kendrick Lamar and Drake beef to the disturbing allegations against Diddy, Alex has helped HotNewHipHop navigate large-scale stories as they happen. In 2021, he went to the Bahamas for the Big 3's Championship Game. It was here where he got to interview legendary figures like Ice Cube, Clyde Drexler, and Stephen Jackson. He has also interviewed other superstar athletes such as Antonio Brown, Damian Lillard, and Paul Pierce. This is in addition to conversations with social media provocateurs like Jake Paul, and younger respected artists like Kaycyy, Lil Tecca, and Jeleel!
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