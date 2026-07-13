Pharrell Sends A Warning On JAŸ-Z's Behalf: “I Hope You Kill All Them N***as”

BY Aron A.
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JAŸ-Z
Jun 18, 2022; Washington, DC, USA; Grammy award-winning artist Pharrell Williams performs at the Sun Stage during the Something in the Water festival on Saturday, June 18, 2022 in Washington, DC. Mandatory Credit: Jarrad Henderson-USA TODAY
Is Hov getting ready for a new album?

It looks like JAŸ-Z is in album mode. With speculation at an all-time high across the year and the success of Hov’s Yankee Stadium residency this past weekend to celebrate Reasonable Doubt and The Blueprint, it now feels inevitable that JAŸ is revving up for the release of a new project. That seems especially true after Pharrell all but confirmed that a new project is on the way.

During JAŸ-Z’s star-studded Extra Innings performance on Sunday, Pharrell joined him on stage, again, and seemingly revealed that Hov would be releasing some sort of new music. More specifically, he suggested that Hov could be targeting an unnamed individual.

“They poked the bear and then the bear cut his hair and now he got on his helmet,” he said. “And he getting ready to go to work. I hope you kill all them n*****, y’all know what I’m talking about.”

One could only imagine that it could be a slight toward Drake, who dissed both JAŸ and Pharrell in recent times. P has been rather indifferent to Drake’s shots. However, Kendrick certainly wasn’t. And considering that Hov recently took shots at Drizzy during his Roots Picnic freestyle, it seems highly possible that new music could contain more disses toward him.

Read More: Is Yung Miami’s “Spend Dat” Bad For Hip-Hop?

JAŸ-Z Brings Out Beyoncé, Rihanna, & More

The three-night performance at Yankee Stadium kicked off with the 30-year celebration of Reasonable Doubt, including performances from Beyoncé, Jaz-O, and Nas. Night two saw JAŸ celebrate the 25-year anniversary of The Blueprint with Pharrell, Eminem, and Slick Rick. Then, on night 3, he brought out Clipse, Beyoncé, Rihanna, Jeezy, Fat Joe, Pusha T, Pharrell, Usher, and Jadakiss.

Although last night’s show concluded the trifecta of performances in his hometown, JAY announced shows in Los Angeles, Paris, and London that will take place later this year. 

Read More: Future’s Not Quite Done Being Our Toxic King

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About The Author
Aron A.
Aron A. is a features editor for HotNewHipHop. Beginning his tenure at HotNewHipHop in July 2017, he has comprehensively documented the biggest stories in the culture over the past few years. Throughout his time, Aron’s helped introduce a number of buzzing up-and-coming artists to our audience, identifying regional trends and highlighting hip-hop from across the globe. As a Canadian-based music journalist, he has also made a concerted effort to put spotlights on artists hailing from North of the border as part of Rise &amp; Grind, the weekly interview series that he created and launched in 2021. Aron also broke a number of stories through his extensive interviews with beloved figures in the culture. These include industry vets (Quality Control co-founder Kevin "Coach K" Lee, Wayno Clark), definitive producers (DJ Paul, Hit-Boy, Zaytoven), cultural disruptors (Soulja Boy), lyrical heavyweights (Pusha T, Styles P, Danny Brown), cultural pioneers (Dapper Dan, Big Daddy Kane), and the next generation of stars (Lil Durk, Latto, Fivio Foreign, Denzel Curry). Aron also penned cover stories with the likes of Rick Ross, Central Cee, Moneybagg Yo, Vince Staples, and Bobby Shmurda.
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