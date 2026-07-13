Pharrell Sends A Warning On JAŸ-Z's Behalf: “I Hope You Kill All Them N***as”

It looks like JAŸ-Z is in album mode. With speculation at an all-time high across the year and the success of Hov’s Yankee Stadium residency this past weekend to celebrate Reasonable Doubt and The Blueprint, it now feels inevitable that JAŸ is revving up for the release of a new project. That seems especially true after Pharrell all but confirmed that a new project is on the way.

During JAŸ-Z’s star-studded Extra Innings performance on Sunday, Pharrell joined him on stage, again, and seemingly revealed that Hov would be releasing some sort of new music. More specifically, he suggested that Hov could be targeting an unnamed individual.

“They poked the bear and then the bear cut his hair and now he got on his helmet,” he said. “And he getting ready to go to work. I hope you kill all them n*****, y’all know what I’m talking about.”

One could only imagine that it could be a slight toward Drake, who dissed both JAŸ and Pharrell in recent times. P has been rather indifferent to Drake’s shots. However, Kendrick certainly wasn’t. And considering that Hov recently took shots at Drizzy during his Roots Picnic freestyle, it seems highly possible that new music could contain more disses toward him.

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