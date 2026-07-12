JAŸ-Z's Setlist For Yankee Stadium Night Two

Many fans were wondering how JAŸ-Z would follow up his first Yankee Stadium show this weekend, as moving from Reasonable Doubt to The Blueprint is no easy task. The vibe was very distinct: a slightly shorter setlist, a smaller number of guests, but arguably even more of his classic material making its way to the stage.

Billboard caught the full setlist from Hov's second show last night (Saturday, July 11), and it held some very special moments. Eminem came out for a rendition of "Renegade" which sent fans in the crowd and in hip-hop culture at large into a frenzy. Speaking of rap legends, Slick Rick also came out after Jay opened the show with "The Ruler's Back," performing his iconic track "La Di Da Di."

The rest of the setlist saw a whole lot of material from 2001, which is exactly what fans expected. However, "Takeover" did not come to life onstage last night, an understandable omission given the special guest appearance of its target Nas at the previous concert. "Lyrical Exercise" was also missing from the rundown, as well as the second part of "Girls, Girls, Girls."

But the encore held more surprises, as Frank Sinatra's "New York, New York" theme transitioned into "Empire State Of Mind." Also, Jay brought out Pharrell to perform a medley of some of their biggest collaborations, which was also cool to see.

Below, you can find the entire setlist to see what made the cut. We will see what other surprises JAŸ-Z has in store when he wraps this concert series up later today (Sunday, July 12).

JAŸ-Z 25 Setlist