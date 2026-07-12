JAŸ-Z's Setlist For Yankee Stadium Night Two

BY Gabriel Bras Nevares
Link Copied to Clipboard!
Jay Z Setlist Yankee Stadium Night Two
Soccer Football - FIFA World Cup 2026 - Group E - Ivory Coast v Ecuador - Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, U.S. - June 14, 2026 Recording artist Jay-Z inside the stadium before the match. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez
JAŸ-Z had a lot of surprises in store for fans at his second Yankee Stadium show, which celebrated 25 years of "The Blueprint."

Many fans were wondering how JAŸ-Z would follow up his first Yankee Stadium show this weekend, as moving from Reasonable Doubt to The Blueprint is no easy task. The vibe was very distinct: a slightly shorter setlist, a smaller number of guests, but arguably even more of his classic material making its way to the stage.

Billboard caught the full setlist from Hov's second show last night (Saturday, July 11), and it held some very special moments. Eminem came out for a rendition of "Renegade" which sent fans in the crowd and in hip-hop culture at large into a frenzy. Speaking of rap legends, Slick Rick also came out after Jay opened the show with "The Ruler's Back," performing his iconic track "La Di Da Di."

The rest of the setlist saw a whole lot of material from 2001, which is exactly what fans expected. However, "Takeover" did not come to life onstage last night, an understandable omission given the special guest appearance of its target Nas at the previous concert. "Lyrical Exercise" was also missing from the rundown, as well as the second part of "Girls, Girls, Girls."

But the encore held more surprises, as Frank Sinatra's "New York, New York" theme transitioned into "Empire State Of Mind." Also, Jay brought out Pharrell to perform a medley of some of their biggest collaborations, which was also cool to see.

Below, you can find the entire setlist to see what made the cut. We will see what other surprises JAŸ-Z has in store when he wraps this concert series up later today (Sunday, July 12).

Read More: Is Yung Miami’s “Spend Dat” Bad For Hip-Hop?

JAŸ-Z 25 Setlist

  1. The Ruler's Back
  2. La Di Da Di (with Slick Rick)
  3. Izzo (H.O.V.A.)
  4. Girls, Girls, Girls
  5. Jigga That N***a
  6. U Don't Know
  7. Hola Hovito
  8. Heart Of The City (Ain't No Love)
  9. Never Change
  10. Song Cry
  11. All I Need
  12. Renegade (with Eminem)
  13. Lose Yourself (with Eminem)
  14. Blueprint (Momma Loves Me)
  15. Empire State Of Mind (started encore)
  16. Excuse Me Miss (with Pharrell)
  17. La-La-La (Excuse Me Again) [with Pharrell]
  18. I Just Wanna Love U (with Pharrell)
  19. Frontin' (with Pharrell)
  20. Allure (with Pharrell)
  21. N***as In Paris
  22. PSA
  23. Big Pimpin'
  24. Encore

Read More: Five Guests We Want JAŸ-Z To Bring Out During His Yankee Stadium Shows

Add HNHH as a preferred source on Google
About The Author
Gabriel Bras Nevares
Gabriel Bras Nevares is a staff writer for HotNewHipHop. He joined HNHH while completing his B.A. in Journalism &amp; Mass Communication at The George Washington University in the summer of 2022. Born and raised in San Juan, Puerto Rico, Gabriel treasures the crossover between his native reggaetón and hip-hop news coverage, such as his review for Bad Bunny’s hometown concert in 2024. But more specifically, he digs for the deeper side of hip-hop conversations, whether that’s the “death” of the genre in 2023, the lyrical and parasocial intricacies of the Kendrick Lamar and Drake battle, or the many moving parts of the Young Thug and YSL RICO case. Beyond engaging and breaking news coverage, Gabriel makes the most out of his concert obsessions, reviewing and recapping festivals like Rolling Loud Miami and Camp Flog Gnaw. He’s also developed a strong editorial voice through album reviews, think-pieces, and interviews with some of the genre’s brightest upstarts and most enduring obscured gems like Homeboy Sandman, Bktherula, Bas, and Devin Malik.
Recommended Content
The 2026 Met Gala Celebrating "Costume Art" - Arrivals Music Beyoncé Cuts JAŸ-Z's Hair, And Now Everyone Thinks An Album Is Imminent
FIFA World Cup 2026 - Group E - Ivory Coast v Ecuador Music JAŸ-Z's Setlist For Yankee Stadium Night One
Jay-Z And Eminem Perform And Launch "DJ Hero" - Show Music JAŸ-Z Brings Out Eminem To Perform "Renegade" At Yankee Stadium
NFL: Super Bowl LVIII-San Francisco 49ers at Kansas City Chiefs Music Five Guests We Want JAŸ-Z To Bring Out During His Yankee Stadium Shows
Comments 0