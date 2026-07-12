LeBron James Rocks Unreleased Nike Air Force 1 To Jay-Z's Yankee Stadium Show

BY Ben Atkinson
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NEW YORK, NEW YORK - JUNE 21: LeBron James speaks onstage during Fanatics Fest NYC 2025 at Javits Center on June 21, 2025 in New York City. (Photo by John Nacion/Getty Images for Fanatics)

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LeBron James wore the unreleased Victor Victor x Nike Air Force 1 "Yellow Zest" while attending Jay-Z's Yankee Stadium concert.

LeBron James was spotted at Jay-Z's Yankee Stadium concert this week. He wore the upcoming Victor Victor x Nike Air Force 1 '01 "Yellow Zest."

The pair comes from Steven Victor's ongoing Air Force 1 collaboration series. It's part of a wider lineup of five colorways expected this year. This yellow version uses a bold, bright leather upper throughout. A white swoosh and midsole break up the loud base color.

A small embroidered mascot logo appears near the heel area. That detail ties back to Victor Victor's usual branding across the collection. LeBron paired the sneakers with a green floral shirt and denim. A blue bucket hat rounded out his casual look for the night.

He joined a packed guest list at Jay-Z's opening Yankee Stadium show. Other attendees included Megan Thee Stallion, Kevin Hart, and DJ Khaled. The concert marked the first of three nights at the venue. Each show focuses on a different chapter of Jay-Z's catalog.

This yellow Air Force 1 hasn't received an official release date yet. Victor Wembanyama debuted the same colorway courtside about a month ago. Seeing LeBron in it now adds another notable name to that rollout. For now, it remains one of several unreleased Victor Victor pairs in circulation.

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LeBron James Wears Victor Victor Air Force 1

Victor Victor has steadily built out its Air Force 1 lineup throughout 2026. Steven Victor's collaboration leans on bold, single-tone colorways across each release. A small mascot logo, tied to the Tosa dog emblem, appears throughout the line.

That detail has become one of the collection's more recognizable design choices. Wembanyama wore this exact yellow pair courtside about a month before LeBron did. Seeing it resurface on someone like LeBron adds more visibility ahead of release.

None of the five planned colorways have received confirmed release dates yet. Past Victor Victor releases have leaned heavily on limited, friends-and-family style drops. That pattern makes wider public availability for this pair still uncertain for now.

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About The Author
Ben Atkinson
Benjamin Atkinson is a sneaker content writer at HotNewHipHop, where he has been covering the latest sneaker releases and industry news since 2023. With a deep understanding of the sneaker market, Ben regularly reports on exclusive sneaker drops, collaborations, and trends shaping the footwear world. From covering the return of top Nike releases to writing about Travis Scott's famous Air Jordan collaboration, Ben delivers in-depth content for the sneakerhead community. He also brings valuable insights from his former sneaker reselling business, Midwest Soles, which sharpens his expertise on the market.
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