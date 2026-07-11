J. Cole Reveals Kendrick Lamar Convinced Him To Not Quit Rapping

BY Gabriel Bras Nevares
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J Cole Kendrick Lamar Convinced Him Not Quit Rapping
Feb 17, 2019; Charlotte, NC, USA; Recording artist J Cole performs during the 2019 NBA All-Star Game at Spectrum Center. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect
J. Cole was having doubts during the making of "2014 Forest Hills Drive," which Kendrick Lamar reportedly assuaged.

In an alternate universe, 2014 Forest Hills Drive would have been the swan song of J. Cole. Fortunately, we live in a better world in which he developed his career all the way to today with The Fall-Off and its accompanying magazine. According to King Kendrick on Twitter, the massive mag included a very interesting revelation: Kendrick Lamar helped convince Cole to not quit rapping after 2014 FHD.

"By age 29, contentment began to settle in, along with the idea of calling it quits," the magazine entry reportedly reads, followed by a quote from the Dreamville MC: "After Born Sinner, when I was working on [2014's] Forest Hills Drive, I was saying, 'Yo, this might be my last album.' Me and Kendrick [Lamar] was on a plane to Australia going to Eminem's [Rapture] tour, and I remember telling him, 'I think after I do this album, I might be done.' He was like, 'Get the f**k out of here.'"

After this, the two rappers collaborated on the "Black Friday" remixes and dropped some of their best material. The rest of the Fall-Off magazine probably contains even more curious and revealing moments, which fans are excited to dive into.

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Is J. Cole Retiring?

Of course, this opens up the question of retirement again, something the North Carolina lyricist has talked about a lot during this run for The Fall-Off. He has said in the past that he's done making albums in the Cole persona and feels satisfied with his contributions.

But J. Cole isn't fully retired, as he just proved with the release of NEVER SAY DIE. The new album from fellow North Carolina lyricist PFG features full production from Cole, plus three guest verses. So he's not out of the game entirely. But it's interesting to contrast this current era with his FHD doubts.

Elsewhere, J. Cole just kicked off The Fall-Off's tour in his home state of North Carolina, specifically with the first of two back-to-back shows in Charlotte. Fans have been going wild over the trek online, and they expressed praise for this opening night.

Debates also emerged about Cole and K.Dot comparisons following the opening night thanks to similar stage set-ups. Although the 2024 beef saga disrupted the dynamics between them, it doesn't erase over a decade of support and camaraderie.

Read More: Future’s Not Quite Done Being Our Toxic King

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About The Author
Gabriel Bras Nevares
Gabriel Bras Nevares is a staff writer for HotNewHipHop. He joined HNHH while completing his B.A. in Journalism &amp; Mass Communication at The George Washington University in the summer of 2022. Born and raised in San Juan, Puerto Rico, Gabriel treasures the crossover between his native reggaetón and hip-hop news coverage, such as his review for Bad Bunny’s hometown concert in 2024. But more specifically, he digs for the deeper side of hip-hop conversations, whether that’s the “death” of the genre in 2023, the lyrical and parasocial intricacies of the Kendrick Lamar and Drake battle, or the many moving parts of the Young Thug and YSL RICO case. Beyond engaging and breaking news coverage, Gabriel makes the most out of his concert obsessions, reviewing and recapping festivals like Rolling Loud Miami and Camp Flog Gnaw. He’s also developed a strong editorial voice through album reviews, think-pieces, and interviews with some of the genre’s brightest upstarts and most enduring obscured gems like Homeboy Sandman, Bktherula, Bas, and Devin Malik.
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