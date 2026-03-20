J. Cole Reveals How He Really Feels About Drake & Kendrick Lamar

J. Cole recently sat down in his childhood home at 2014 Forest Hills Drive in Fayetteville, North Carolina with Apple Music's Nadeska Alexis. In this interview, they discuss his new album The Fall-Off, his career trajectory, his personal passions and career loves, and the fallout from his participation in the Drake and Kendrick Lamar battle two years ago.

In a clip from the YouTube video caught by us on Twitter, Cole explained his relationship with his "Big Three" colleagues. "I admire these dudes, I got genuine love for these dudes," he remarked. "I hate to see the world s**t on either one of them in defense of the other. Even saying it out loud is a little silly."

Elsewhere, J. Cole spoke on apologizing to Kendrick Lamar at the 2024 Dreamville Fest. This was after he dissed K.Dot on "7 Minute Drill," and Drizzy's response to Kendrick's "Like That" shots for both came a few weeks later.

"It hit me an hour before [his set]," the Dreamville MC remarked, as we caught on Twitter. "Before that, I was stressing the f**k out. The moment the idea came to me, I lifted. And I got light, and I got so excited because two or three days before that, it was... This is terrible. I felt like I misrepresented myself. I'm giving life to division and to negative storylines and negative perceptions on somebody that I f**k with and got love for, somebody that I care about... We know why that happened in the first place.

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"That s**t had me feeling terrible... I can't really say it made sense," he continued. "But in a moment when I wasn't clear, I chose to go this way... I felt miserable about it... An hour before, I was like, 'Aha.' [...] [His wife] saw how it was weighing on me... I felt even better than I felt knowing I was going to [apologize]."