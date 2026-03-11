Lil Pump’s Attempt To Ragebait J. Cole Is As Embarrassing As His Career Trajectory

You either fall off with your pride intact or lose any sense of self-preservation to keep the cycle of external validation going. That’s the lens through which Lil Pump’s recent comeback attempts should be viewed—an example of how the economy of attention often pays more than the rap game itself. A viral presence breeds more consistent monetization opportunities than a single hit record. And as of late, Pump has attempted to leverage desperate virality to get his name back in the headlines. To a degree, it’s working.

His feud with J. Cole was put to rest during the K.O.D campaign when the two rappers sat down for a face-to-face conversation that had Pump looking like a timid shell of his caricature. Cole’s “1985” turned into a Nostradamus-style prediction of the noisy, juvenile energy that defined the peak of SoundCloud rap. And yet, Cole’s criticism never felt like it came from retribution toward the whole “F*ck J. Cole” rant, but rather from an attempt to find common ground with the generation that came after him—many of whom propelled their names by taking shots at his. Unfortunately, even that conversation didn’t really budge anything inside of Pump. The youthful ignorance he once represented as a teenager has stuck around into his mid-20s.

That’s been on full display lately in his attempts to reignite his dead beef with J. Cole. It’s opportunistic and possibly motivated by envy, especially at a time when Cole’s redeemed himself with The Fall-Off. Rescinding his diss track during the Drake-Kendrick beef proved to be a bigger PR flub than anyone would’ve imagined. Cole realized he had nothing to actually gain by engaging in this beef. Eventually, the world forgave him. Pump did not. But Lil Pump also has nothing to lose at this point in his career. It’s one thing to back out of a rap beef and apologize. It’s another to fold to the guy who backed out of a rap beef.

SAINT TROPEZ, FRANCE - AUGUST 18: Rap artist Lil Pump performs during Lil Pump's Exclusive Performance At VIP Room Saint Tropez on August 18, 2024 in Saint Tropez, France. n August 18, 2024 in St Tropez, France. (Photo by Foc Kan/WireImage)

Lil Pump is emblematic of an important crossroads in hip-hop, where the streets and viral fame began folding into each other. He became the overlap in the Venn Diagram where madcap right-wingers and avant-garde post-hipsters found commonality: Pump represented everything that the old guard wasn’t, for a vibe-based palette. His rage against the establishment only went so far, though. His biggest song to date remains “Gucci Gang,” where he repeats that same phrase 53 times throughout the song. Soccer moms fell in love with it, and the internet turned it into a meme. It became a cash cow for Warner Bros. Records and certainly helped establish his name in the rankings of pop culture. Without it, he likely wouldn’t have been able to collaborate with Ye at a time when Pump’s shelf life was declining at the same rate as Ye’s mental health.

His success was a product of the times. Emerging from the SoundCloud ecosystem that reshaped the major-label infrastructure and empowered independent artists, he was part of a generation that abandoned the traditional rules. They leaned into the type of viral lane that Lil B and Soulja Boy carved, while equally chaotic and irreverent. It was a scene that thrived on brevity, distortion, and buzzworthy momentum while also making rap more accessible than ever. That also made rap feel more disposable. OGs and trailblazers were no longer regarded as legends and were instead labeled washed up.

Pump and Smokepurpp materialized the “F*ck J. Cole” meme into a chant at every show. Lil Uzi Vert refused to rap over DJ Premier beats during a ceremonious appearance on Hot 97. Lil Yachty rejected the significance of Tupac and Biggie. However, their attitude also stemmed from the fact that the OGs didn’t necessarily embrace them, either. There was also a desire to assert the autonomy of their scene—its punk-rock defiance of the status quo and its DIY ethos.

In a lot of ways, their convictions held weight years down the line. Many of them expanded their sound and influence, but Pump remained frozen in the exact moment that made him famous. Lil Yachty matured into a stylistically curious artist and tastemaker. Lil Uzi Vert developed a devoted fanbase that spans multiple generations and has assumed the role of an OG in his own right. Playboi Carti turned mystique and experimentation into an aesthetic empire that has penetrated the mainstream without selling out to it completely. Artists like Trippie Redd, whose impact can’t be understated, have built catalogs that remain pivotal when referencing that era.

He has spent the better part of the last decade trying to recreate the conditions that made “Gucci Gang” viral. That says a lot when you compare him to those artists, because Pump’s breakout song still defines his entire career. Still, a billion YouTube views confirmed that, at one point, he was one of the most recognizable rappers on the internet. His peak was gargantuan, but little of substance ever followed it. His breakout moment ultimately became a glass ceiling that he just couldn’t break.

The past few years of his career have proven that he isn’t aging well. Like 6ix9ine, he’s become a provocateur, but even a snitch is more charismatic and entertaining than Pump, who currently looks like RiFF Raff without the catalog or the cultural caché to lean on. His musical output feels like a mix between trying to hop onto new trends, recreating his previous glory, and using tired shock factor tactics to sell.

After all, places like Instagram, TikTok, and Twitch have been the marketplace for influence and grifting to the right has proven effective—at least for a moment. Pump’s public endorsement of Donald Trump during the 2020 election was no more baffling than it was disappointing. The move toward politics only proved to be laughable. What’s even funnier is that he was introduced at a MAGA rally as “Lil Pimp”–Trump didn’t even bother to learn his name.

“most don’t know but when I endorsed Trump, I lost hella deals and ppl stopped fucking w me. lost like 4 Million+ followers during the time and multi million dollar deals as well. stayed true to what u beleieve in. things coming full circle and I LOVE TRUMP!! Trump is a fighter and he is going to keep fighting for America!” he wrote ahead of the 2024 election.

The Trump administration’s growing unpopularity, between escalating foreign conflicts and the Epstein files, proves that Lil Pump lacks foresight. That’s apparent in his recent career choices. He’s been increasingly leaning on provocation instead of music. Between his alliance with the administration, his attempts to antagonize established rappers, and even collaborating on music with an online provocateur like Sneako, all point to someone using supposed ideological commitments as a strategy to remain visible when nothing he's released since 2019 has landed on the Billboard charts.

PARIS, FRANCE - JULY 21: Lil Pump performs during Lollapalooza Festival at Hippodrome de Longchamp on July 21, 2018 in Paris, France. (Photo by David Wolff - Patrick/Getty Images)

The past several years have shown exactly the type of behavior Lil Pump is willing to engage in at his grown age to try to ride the wave of viral success. When people like Beyoncé, Megan Thee Stallion, and even Eminem endorsed Kamala Harris in the last election cycle, he went on misogynistic hissy fits online. Most recently, he tried to drag J. Cole’s wife into their feud in an attempt to reignite the beef and claimed that the Fayetteville rapper walked out of a Miami nightclub once his music was played. First of all, which DJ is playing Lil Pump’s music in the club? Secondly, any club playing Lil Pump in the first place is probably the type you want to walk out of anyway.

When you put all of these pieces together, it’s abundantly clear that he’s trying to convince you, the audience, that he’s much bigger than he actually is. During a recent online rant, he explained how he’s one of the few artists of his era to be touring internationally while downplaying those performing across the U.S. as “local rappers.” Frankly, I don’t think Lil Pump knows the geographical difference between the two, but that’s neither here nor there. His attempts to insert himself into the SoundCloud hierarchy alongside bona fide legends like Playboi Carti and Lil Uzi Vert only reinforce how far down the ladder he actually sits. The irony is that international touring is often where artists go when their relevance in the U.S. has already cooled. But he explained to the streamer N3on recently that the actual reason he stepped back is that he witnessed people using witchcraft to gain fame… as if that’s somehow more egregious than the kind of accusations Trump faces in the Epstein files.

Whether he lost it all because of a Trump endorsement or because of a supposed fear of witchcraft, Pump still hasn’t figured out how to get his foot in the door again. Streamers might be more compelled to work with him, but that’s because they operate on the same level. Ragebaiting J. Cole isn’t going to work the same way it did when he was a teenager. Unfortunately, Pump just looks like someone in the midst of a last-minute attempt to reinsert himself into a conversation that’s moved on without him.