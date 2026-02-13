Lil Pump Piles On GloRilla's Sister Amid Her Financial Complaints

Controversial rapper Lil Pump is offering up some financial wisdom for GloRilla's estranged sister, Scar Face. However, his advice comes with a side of mockery as the "Gucci Gang" MC makes fun of her looks. "BroRilla," he begins his address, "Listen up. You got $3,100 from Tory Lanez—shout out to Tory—and you spend it on a f*cking chain? Like how dumb are you?" he questions.

"B*tch, can you eat the chain? Are you gonna live in the chain you f*cking bum a*s d*ke." Folks have a lot to say in the comments about Lil Pump's advice, especially since it's coming from him. But some believe this is a greater indictment on Scar face. "If Lil Pump giving you better advice, you’re cooked," one DJ Akademiks commenter writes.

As for what Lil Pump is referring to in his video, Tory Lanez sent Scar Face $2,500 via Apple Pay. He caught wind of her request to GloRilla, who's she been feuding with over the last week. She's claimed her superstar sibling has been neglecting her and the family financially.

What Has GloRilla's Sister Said About Her?

Tory also sent this message to Scar Face via Instagram: "If you're really f*cked up and really tripping about $2500...I'll send it to u gang. I kno how it feels to not [have] sh*t while needing it..I hope god blesses u....lmk."

She hopped on her Facebook to thank the incarcerated MC. "He didn’t want me to post this but ya boy heard about the situation all the way in jail. Tory Lanez thank you. And another thang Torylanez is the best artist of all time."

However, it appears that Scar Face allegedly spent those funds from Tory on a chain. Lil Pump seemingly is referring to the one that she's wearing in this interview with TMZ. In it, she reveals that her and GloRilla are still at odds, but she's making her own money now via a clothing website. So, there's a chance that she didn't waste all of Tory's money on a want rather than a necessity.