Blueface Chokes Zendaya's Wax Figure And Creeps Up On Kylie Jenner's

BY Gabriel Bras Nevares
Link Copied to Clipboard!
Blueface Chokes Zendaya Wax Figure Creeps Up On Kylie Jenner
Oct 22, 2023; Inglewood, California, USA; American rapper Blueface attends the game between the Los Angeles Rams and the Pittsburgh Steelers at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports via Imagn Images
Add HNHH as a preferred source on Google
Blueface uploaded some bizarre videos of him interacting with wax figures of Zendaya and Kylie Jenner while at Madame Tussauds Hollywood.

Blueface is known for his romantic antics, frequently switching between girlfriends and engaging in a lot of gossipy drama around his relationships. But his player tendencies have bizarrely extended to wax figures of famous celebrities he's crushing on, as he posted some very odd videos of him with figures of Zendaya and Kylie Jenner.

The California rapper took to his Instagram Story to post these yesterday (Thursday, February 12), and TMZ reports that he was specifically at Madame Tussauds in Hollywood. The wax museum is a popular tourist destination in Los Angeles and many other cities around the world.

In the first video he posted, you can see him talking in the ear of a wax figure of Jenner in a seductive fashion, later joking with the cameraperson to stop recording him with his "lady." The second video is what really made a lot of fans scratch their heads, though.

In it, the "Thotiana" MC sits at a table across from a wax figure of the Challengers actress and then chokes it while speaking aggressively to it. There's no other context for the clips, which Wave Checkers caught on Twitter. A few fans laughed at it, most folks found it bizarre or corny, and some social media users condemned this behavior.

TMZ reportedly reached out to Madame Tussauds Hollywood for comment on these strange sights. It was probably all as just a joke, but the Internet is debating it as insensitive, innocent, or inflammatory.

Read More: Are The Fugees To Blame For Their Complicated Legacy?

Who Is Blueface's Girlfriend?

Right now, Blueface doesn't have a firm partner, but he did claim on a song that he's still messing with Jaidyn Alexis, one of the mothers of his children. He also shouted out Nevaeh Akira and Stunna Girl, and it seems like he's particularly close to the latter these days. In fact, some fans speculate that Stunna is why Nevaeh fell out with Blue. But neither party has really confirmed a relationship outright, and it's clear that they're playing into his romantic woes.

We'll see if Zendaya and Kylie Jenner react to this, which seems highly unlikely. Rather, we're sure he will continue to troll online, get in antics with the ladies, and seek attention in other ways.

Elsewhere, Blueface has a boxing match to worry about, as he will fight Nick "Swaggy P" Young soon. We'll see if that narrative mixes in any way with his relationship drama and other controversies with women.

Read More: J. Cole "The Fall-Off" Review

About The Author
Gabriel Bras Nevares
Gabriel Bras Nevares is a staff writer for HotNewHipHop. He joined HNHH while completing his B.A. in Journalism &amp; Mass Communication at The George Washington University in the summer of 2022. Born and raised in San Juan, Puerto Rico, Gabriel treasures the crossover between his native reggaetón and hip-hop news coverage, such as his review for Bad Bunny’s hometown concert in 2024. But more specifically, he digs for the deeper side of hip-hop conversations, whether that’s the “death” of the genre in 2023, the lyrical and parasocial intricacies of the Kendrick Lamar and Drake battle, or the many moving parts of the Young Thug and YSL RICO case. Beyond engaging and breaking news coverage, Gabriel makes the most out of his concert obsessions, reviewing and recapping festivals like Rolling Loud Miami and Camp Flog Gnaw. He’s also developed a strong editorial voice through album reviews, think-pieces, and interviews with some of the genre’s brightest upstarts and most enduring obscured gems like Homeboy Sandman, Bktherula, Bas, and Devin Malik.
Recommended Content
Buffalo Bills' Damar Hamlin On Capitol Hill To Discuss NFL Safety Legislation Sports Damar Hamlin Visits Capitol Hill
Bennett Raglin/Getty Images Music Snoop Dogg & Willie Nelson Have A New Song Coming
Paras Griffin/Getty Images Music Future Teases Another "HNDRXX" Album Is In The Cards
The 2023 ESPY Awards - Red Carpet Sports Damar Hamlin Awards ESPY To Team Who Saved His Life
Comments 1