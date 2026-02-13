Blueface Chokes Zendaya's Wax Figure And Creeps Up On Kylie Jenner's

Blueface is known for his romantic antics, frequently switching between girlfriends and engaging in a lot of gossipy drama around his relationships. But his player tendencies have bizarrely extended to wax figures of famous celebrities he's crushing on, as he posted some very odd videos of him with figures of Zendaya and Kylie Jenner.

The California rapper took to his Instagram Story to post these yesterday (Thursday, February 12), and TMZ reports that he was specifically at Madame Tussauds in Hollywood. The wax museum is a popular tourist destination in Los Angeles and many other cities around the world.

In the first video he posted, you can see him talking in the ear of a wax figure of Jenner in a seductive fashion, later joking with the cameraperson to stop recording him with his "lady." The second video is what really made a lot of fans scratch their heads, though.

In it, the "Thotiana" MC sits at a table across from a wax figure of the Challengers actress and then chokes it while speaking aggressively to it. There's no other context for the clips, which Wave Checkers caught on Twitter. A few fans laughed at it, most folks found it bizarre or corny, and some social media users condemned this behavior.

TMZ reportedly reached out to Madame Tussauds Hollywood for comment on these strange sights. It was probably all as just a joke, but the Internet is debating it as insensitive, innocent, or inflammatory.

Who Is Blueface's Girlfriend?

Right now, Blueface doesn't have a firm partner, but he did claim on a song that he's still messing with Jaidyn Alexis, one of the mothers of his children. He also shouted out Nevaeh Akira and Stunna Girl, and it seems like he's particularly close to the latter these days. In fact, some fans speculate that Stunna is why Nevaeh fell out with Blue. But neither party has really confirmed a relationship outright, and it's clear that they're playing into his romantic woes.

We'll see if Zendaya and Kylie Jenner react to this, which seems highly unlikely. Rather, we're sure he will continue to troll online, get in antics with the ladies, and seek attention in other ways.