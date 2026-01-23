Blueface Shouts Out The Girls Still On His Roster In New Song

BY Zachary Horvath
2019 Rolling Loud LA
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - DECEMBER 14: Blueface performs during 2019 Rolling Loud LA at Banc of California Stadium on December 14, 2019 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Timothy Norris/WireImage)
Blueface's "roster" seems to be different every week so, he's giving flowers to those who are still around.

Blueface has angered a lot of people, especially the girls that come into his orbit, for how he dates. He lives and dies by the "don't hate the player, hate the game" mentality. If you don't want to be on his roster, then he is more than okay showing you the way out.

He's had to do that on his own as well, doing so shortly after he came home from prison late last year. The "Thotiana" rapper seems to finally be done with Chrisean Rock, or at least as much he can be since they share a child.

After calling her and Jaidyn Alexis out for allegedly being no help while he was doing his time, he moved onto another reality star in Hazel-E. However, things barely got to the two-week mark with the 45-year-old.

So, after all of that madness, who is still on the active roster? Well, all we have to do is turn to this new verse he dropped on the "SheMix" of Compton Av and Steelz's "YAYA." It stars Lola Brooke, India Love, and Natalie Nunn as well as Blue per The Neighborhood Talk.

On his portion, he raps, "Still f*ckin' on Jaidyn (Yeah), still f*ckin' on Stunna (Yeah), still f*ckin' on Neveah (Aight) / Hate the game, not the player, I don't give a f*ck 'bout fair (Here) / Here, take this lil' money, b*tch, go do your hair (Bop)."

Is Blueface Dating Anyone?

So, despite Neveah Akira supposedly dropping herself from Blue's team or vice versa, she still remains. Jaidyn's not too much of surprise, as she was recently with the rapper and defending him against Neveah's gay allegations.

However, Stunna Girl is the newest one of the trio. It's believed by fans that the femcee is why Neveah supposedly unleashed on Blueface. But to be honest, no one really knows for sure.

They have been seen on streams together for the last week and a half, though, looking all lovey dovey. But him and Stunna really took things to another level by dropping a song and music video called "Better."

In the visual, they make out and fans are theorizing that Stunna is burning some of Chrisean's old clothes. Blue was also seen stating that he doesn't miss any of his exes because she "cook better, she look better, and she f*ck better. Dead homies. And she wetter!"

