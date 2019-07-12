roster
- RelationshipsJaidyn Alexis Reveals She Never Dates Men, Has A Roster Of Women InsteadJaidyn was very transparent about her dating habits.By Alexander Cole
- MixtapesRoc Nation & DJ Clue Team Up With PUMA For "Humble Soles" Mixtape For Hip-Hop 50The Roc's most talented and creative contemporary voices unite for a compelling tribute to rap streetwear and the genre as a whole.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- SportsUrban Meyer Admits The "Reality" Of Tim Tebow Making Jags' 53-Man RosterUrban Meyer got candid about Tim Tebow's chancing of making the 53-man roster, this week.By Cole Blake
- SportsTim Tebow To Join New York Mets For Spring Training For 5th Straight YearTim Tebow is joining the Mets for spring training.By Cole Blake
- SportsColin Kaepernick Will Be Added To "Madden 21" RosterColin Kaepernick is officially set to return to the roster of EA Sports' recently released "Madden 21." By Mitch Findlay
- Gaming"NBA 2K21" Rosters & Ratings For Every Player: A Complete ListDo you agree with all the ratings?By Karlton Jahmal
- FootballAntonio Brown Reportedly Travelling With Patriots To Miami, Plans To PlayWill Brown suit up on Sunday?By Karlton Jahmal
- SportsTeam USA Loses Kyle Kuzma To Ankle Injury, Finalizes World Cup RosterIf you're a Lakers' fan, swallow your pride.By Devin Ch
- SportsKemba Walker Reflects On "Team USA" Snapping Its 78-Game Win Streak Vs. AustraliaPatty Mills poured in 30 points to spearhead Australia's come from behind victory.By Devin Ch
- MusicConway Says Eminem's Stans Are "Nerds" Who Can't Relate With HimConway is keen on Eminem, Shady Records, but not the Stans.By Devin Ch
- SportsTeam USA Promotes Bagley & White, Cuts Adebayo & Young From World Cup RosterUSA Basketball shuffles the decks leading up to September's FIBA World Cup.By Devin Ch
- SportsBoston Celtics Sign 7'6" Tacko Fall To A Non-Guaranteed ContractTacko Fall is one step closer to parlaying his internet virality into an NBA career.By Devin Ch
- MusicNLE Choppa Signs Venture With Warner Music For "No Love Entertainment" ImprintNLE Choppa celebrated his new venture with Warner Music GroupBy Devin Ch