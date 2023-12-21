Jaidyn Alexis Reveals She Never Dates Men, Has A Roster Of Women Instead

Jaidyn Alexis and Blueface have certainly caused quite a stir over the past couple of months. Overall, Blue chose Alexis over Chrisean Rock. Of course, Rock did not appreciate this, especially as she was having Blueface's child. Since that time, the three have continued to be embroiled in all sorts of drama. However, as it stands, it appears as though Alexis might actually no longer be with Blue. It seems like their relationship status is constantly changing, and it has led to confusion over what is actually going on here.

This past week, Blueface claimed to be on a date with a mystery woman. We never found out who the woman in question was. However, there were quite a few fans sleuthing around who believe the woman is none other than Alexis herself. Either way, in a new interview with the Show Some Love podcast, Alexis spoke about some of her dating habits as it pertains to men. Simply put, she doesn't really date men at all. Instead, she has a roster of women that she chooses from.

Jaidyn Alexis Explains Her Mentality

At the end of the day, Alexis chalks it up to her loyalty for Blueface. Moreover, she just never felt like dating another man would do anything for her. That being said, she describes herself as gay and notes that she likes being with women a lot more. Regardless, she agreed to marry Blueface. Whether or not that marriage ends up actually happening, still remains to be seen. No matter what, it is clear that they are not on the best of terms these days.

Alexis and Blueface are always making headline, and that probably will not change anytime soon.

