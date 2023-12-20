Jaidyn Alexis Breaks Silence On Blueface Fan Altercation

Jaidyn Alexis was adamant about the ordeal.

Celebrity Sightings In Los Angeles - April 29, 2019

Jaidyn Alexis and Blueface found themselves in a bit of a situation recently. Overall, the two were in Salt Lake City, Utah for a concert. This was supposed to be a normal show that highlighted Alexis and her music. Unfortunately, things turned sour when a woman threw ice on stage. Subsequently, Blueface invited her up on stage, where she was immediately pushed down and stomped on. In the footage posted online, it seemed as though Blue wanted Alexis to fight the fan for him.

Now, this has led to an actual investigation out in Salt Lake City. The police are saying that they are paying attention and are investigating an "out-of-state artist." Whether or not this investigation leads to anything, remains to be seen. However, there is no doubt that Alexis and Blueface will have to be a lot more careful, moving forward. Having said all of that, Alexis has now taken to Twitter to break her silence on the matter. In her eyes, she and Blue haven't done anything wrong.

Jaidyn Alexis Speaks

"I would never fight no fan if u get disrespectful business getting stood on and any fan of ours would know that," she explained. "Next show this Thursday see y’all there." Overall, it is clear that one-again, off-again couple is not completely worried about the situation. However, if the investigation ends up going any further, they may just have to change their tunes on that. Regardless, this is a situation that they will have to work hard to avoid in the future. Otherwise, they could be in a world of hurt legally.

With Alexis making a splash in the music world, let us know what you think of her music, in the comments section below. Do you think she has star potential? Or is she destined to become a one-hit wonder? Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the latest news and updates from around the music world. We will always keep you informed on your favorite artists and all of their upcoming releases.

