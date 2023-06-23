Blueface and Chrisean Rock are undeniably toxic for one another, though they do have a knack for making serious money together. As the tumultuous couple continues to grow further apart, the 26-year-old is trying his hand at turning his first baby mama, Jaidyn Alexis, into a star the same way he did with Rock. Blueface has been hinting at doing this for some time now, but many failed to take him seriously as his efforts always seem to be pulled back to his soon-to-be second co-parent.

On Friday (June 23), the “Thotiana” rapper shocked social media with an announcement of Alexis’ first single, “Stewie.” If you’re familiar with the mother of two at all, you’ve likely heard online discourse that compares her to Stewie Griffin from Family Guy due to the shape of her head, which she fully embraces on the short new song. “Welcome @jaidynalexxisofficial to my new label @milfmusic17. Her first track is out, “Stewie” produced by @fbeatgocrazyym” Blueface shared in an Instagram post this afternoon.

Read More: Blueface’s Baby Mama Jaidyn Alexis Drops “Stewie” Single & Music Video: Watch

Blueface Announces His First Baby Mama’s New Single

Now that “Stewie” had had a few hours to circulate online, a pile of mixed reactions have poured in on Twitter. “I’VE BEEN WAITING ON THIS DROP,” one user praised Alexis. “JAIDYN DOING HER THING!! 🔥🔥🔥 👏🏻👏🏻 and love the song name, for all the haters to STFU,” they added.

Elsewhere, critics didn’t hold back when sharing their thoughts. “I assume this is what you hear while entering the gates of hell,” someone speculated. “Say what you want about Blueface that nigga is an entrepreneur. He be making shit out of nothing 😂😂,” another pointed out.

Read More: Druski Says He Looks Like Blueface’s Baby Mama Jaidyn Alexis

Twitter Reacts to Jaidyn Alexis’ “Stewie”

Keep scrolling to read more of Twitter’s mixed reactions to Jaidyn Alexis’ debut single, “Stewie.” Would you listen to more music from Blueface’s first baby mama? Let us know in the comments, and check back later for more hip-hop/pop culture news updates.

IVE BEEN WAITING ON THIS TO DROP! JAIDYN DOING HER THING!! 🔥🔥🔥👏🏼👏🏼 and love the song name “STEWIE” for all the haters to STFU — zyx (@zyxsteph) June 23, 2023

Jaidyn Alexis kinda ATE that lil song 🤣 #stewie pic.twitter.com/4iS9olhyXp — star gyal 🌟 (@madgkay) June 23, 2023

Blueface is hilarious 😂 https://t.co/agrwBL6mtn — The 8 God (@thetopdoer) June 23, 2023

The fact he tryna make another Chrisean is crazy https://t.co/mCbzpoarXZ — 𝒫𝑜𝓅𝓊𝓁𝒶𝓇 ♊️ (@spoilmewitkashh) June 23, 2023

I assume this is what you hear while entering the gates of hell https://t.co/skCYLzCs5A — ATM (@Austin_M80_) June 23, 2023

she makes blueface sound like 2pac https://t.co/4lfl4wCX9Q — f (@Joe_On_2k) June 23, 2023

I’m finna become a rapper cus like wtf😭😂 https://t.co/qiE7PwQ1oc — Thatgirl_p (@Thatgirlp9P) June 23, 2023

Say what you want about Blueface that nigga is an entrepreneur. He be making shit out of nothing 😂😂



Like there is no reason this shit should exist but he make anybody around him work that blade one way or another 😂😂 https://t.co/CRENI2Hzdy — Kenny Powers (@mallygoku) June 23, 2023

i got a big head (big headdd) https://t.co/5SvfebUE6y — amethyst (@gramofparadise) June 23, 2023

