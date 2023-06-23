Blueface and his first baby mama, Jaidyn Alexis, haven’t always had a perfect relationship. Now, though, the 26-year-old is investing in his co-parent like never before. As the due date for his and Chrisean Rock’s first child together quickly approaches, he’s markedly continued to renounce his Cr*zy In Love co-star in favour of Jaidyn. Most recently he’s been putting in work to help her make a name for herself in the music industry. On Friday (June 23), Blueface surprised us with an announcement about his longtime lover’s first single, “Stewie,” which arrived alongside a music video this afternoon.

In the short new song, Alexis shares bars equally as salacious as we’ve heard from other female stars. She also makes it abundantly clear that she’s not phased by the hate coming her way. For some time now, the mother of two has been compared to Stewie Griffin from Family Guy, and rather than letting internet trolls get her down, she’s now using their insult to secure the bag. “I love the way you love me / It’s only ugly b**ches commenting I’m ugly (Is you blind h*e?),” she declares less than a minute into the song.

Jaidyn Alexis Shows Us What She’s Got on “Stewie”

“I’ll be Stewie for that money / My first song bump, and your coochie hella bumpy,” she continues, the disses only growing more ridiculous from there. Thus far the reaction on social media appears to mostly be embarrassment for Jaidyn, however, some of her fans are happy to see her channelling her energy into a more empowering medium than subtweeting.

Check out Jaidyn Alexis’ new “Stewie” music video exclusively on YouTube above. Do you think that Blueface’s first baby mama has the potential to make it in the rap industry? Let us know in the comments, and tap back in later this weekend for more HNHH release recommendations.

Quotable Lyrics:

I love the way you love me

It’s only ugly b**ches commenting I’m ugly (Is you blind h*e?)

I’ll be Stewie for that money

My first song bump, and your coochie hella bumpy

