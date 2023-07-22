Jaidyn Alexis Previews New Single About Plastic Surgery, Blueface Continues To Support Her

Blueface has been with no shortage of women since his initial rise to fame, but through it all, his high school sweetheart Jaidyn Alexis has stuck by his side. They’ve undoubtedly had their struggles while co-parenting their two young boys together, but in recent weeks, the “Thotiana” rapper has turned his efforts toward making his baby mama a star. At first, he appeared to be doing it as an attempt to spite his “Lit” collaborator Chrisean Rock, but as the 23-year-old remains focused on her healing, Blueface continues to promote Alexis and bring her exciting opportunities.

Internet trolls have long slammed Alexis for a variety of reasons, namely going after the mother of two’s looks. They’ve compared her to Stewie Griffin from Family Guy and comedian Druski, but rather than letting the insults get her down, the rising artist is using them to secure the bag. Last month, she gave us her debut single, called “Stewie,” which she went on to perform at a Druski show (though some members of the audience booed her). Now that her first song has settled, Jaidyn revealed this weekend that she’s got more in the vault.

Jaidyn Alexis Has More Music OTW

should I drop Monday? 🤭 pic.twitter.com/cP1lGLFhg9 — Jaidyn Alexis (@jaidynalexxis) July 22, 2023

“Should I drop Monday?” she asked her Twitter followers, reposting a TikTok that shows her lip-syncing along to an unreleased track about going under the knife. “I used to work out, but it never worked out / Call my surgeon, let him know it’s urgent / Spent thirty on this body sis, you thirty still workin’,” are among the bars Alexis and Blue crafted, though they don’t seem to be doing as well with listeners as the duo might’ve hoped.

Elsewhere in Blueface’s world, the second season of his Zeus reality series with Chrisean Rock premiered earlier this month. What we’ve seen so far has been plenty of feuding from the young pair, and that’s sure to only continue on tonight’s episode. Check out recent clips from Cr*zy In Love at the link below, and tap back in later for more hip-hop/pop culture news updates.

