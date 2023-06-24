As Chrisean Rock’s due date gets closer, her future co-parent Blueface seems to only be spending more time with his first baby mama, Jaidyn Alexis. The 26-year-old shares two children with his longtime lover, and while they’ve had issues of their own in the past, his current mission appears to be turning her into a recording artist. Blue has previously hinted at taking Alexis down a similar path he and Rock have ventured to bring in tons of money, and on Friday (June 23) he proved just how serious he is by promoting her first single, “Stewie.”

The song finds the mother of two clapping back at internet trolls who often compare her to the youngest of the Griffin siblings on Family Guy. It seems Blueface’s vision is even bigger than turning just Jaidyn into a star, as he announced a new label, called Milf Music, which he’s dedicating to signing only women with children. “You don’t have to be a rapper, I just have to see star quality in you,” he told his Instagram followers in a recent Story post.

Blueface Launches Milf Music

Afterward, the California native made it clear that he values 10,000 hate comments more highly than 1,000 replies full of love. “The more hate the better,” Blue said. “I write the song for y’all, I write the music. We gon’ get this money! Ya dig?” he added, noting that songwriting talents aren’t necessary either.

As the internet continues to react to Alexis’ new “Stewie” single, many are wondering why she, a Mexican woman, is so comfortable using the n-word. “‘Cuz her kids are Black,” Blueface replied to one comment asking just that. The reply has earned him no shortage of backlash, but as he mentioned earlier, hate comments are nothing but money to him.

“Thotiana” Rapper Gives Jaidyn Alexis a Pass to Say the N-Word

Check out Blueface’s questionable response to the question below. Do you think Jaidyn Alexis could be the next female rap star? Let us know in the comments, and check back later this weekend for more hip-hop/pop culture news updates.

