Try as hard as he might, Blueface doesn’t seem able to raise his first baby mama, Jaidyn Alexis, to the same heights he brought Chrisean Rock. While the Californian already shares two children with the former, he and the latter have one on the way, with the Baddies cast member’s due date quickly approaching. Despite this, she and Blue are further apart than ever before, as she focuses on getting her energy right before giving birth and he attempts to make her jealous using Jaidyn.

We’ve seen more of the mother of two on the 26-year-old’s social media profiles lately, and Blue has often made it known that he sees Alexis as someone who’s more reliable than Chrisean. The Baltimore native used to let these comments get to her, but instead, she’s now staying in her own lane and focusing on moving on to better things. While the “Thotiana” rapper is trying to do the same, his attempts to make Jaidyn shine in the spotlight are falling flat.

The Crowd Wasn’t Feeling Jaidyn Alexis

Earlier this summer, Blueface announced his new MILF Music label – created specifically for women with children – with his co-parent being his first signee. She shared her “Stewie” single, which finds Alexis putting a spin on internet trolls who have compared her to the youngest character on Family Guy, and while some people supported her online, it’s mostly been crickets. On Saturday (July 15), Blue’s baby mama performed the song live for the first time, at which time people in the audience booed her and requested an appearance from Chrisean instead. Regardless of the hate, Jaidyn kept her head held high, doing her best to meet her man’s expectations as they embark on launching her music career together.

He’s clearly decided to focus most of his attention on Jaidyn Alexis at this point in time, but fans are still discussing Blueface and Chrisean Rock’s tumultuous relationship as it plays out on their Zeus reality series. Season two premieres on Sunday (July 16), and you can find the latest teaser trailer at the link below.

