When Blueface first found out that Chrisean Rock is once again pregnant earlier this year, his initial reaction was to deny being the baby’s father. The 26-year-old faced an abundance of backlash at the time for disrespecting his Crazy In Love co-star publicly, telling the world that she allegedly slept with a handful of men that he thought could also be responsible for her pregnancy. A paternity test has since proven that Blueface is the little one’s father (however, the rapper’s mother wants them to take another, just to be sure), and as the second season of their Zeus reality series nears closer to premiering on Sunday (July 16), fans are finally getting insight into why the MILF Music founder wasn’t feeling confident in Rock.

“That’s your fault,” he tells her in a teaser that hit social media on Friday night. “How is it my fault?” the 23-year-old asks her beau. “Because you lie a lot,” Blue clarifies. “When you lie a lot, motherf**kers question your child. That’s how life works. The little lies that you get away with so often? They come back and haunt you with something super big,” he continues to rant for claiming that Rock lied about “having sex with ten dudes.”

Blueface Compares Chrisean Rock to the Boy Who Cried Wolf

“You never heard the story of the boy who cried wolf?” the “Thotiana” rapper asked a speechless Chrisean. “I’m just trying to tell you that me questioning [the paternity] is 100% your fault,” Blueface added, causing his future co-parent to become increasingly emotional while struggling to get her words out. “If we were never in a committed relationship, why lie?” he asked as the teaser comes to an end.

Usually, the internet tends to side with the Baltimore baddie on these topics, but in @theneighborhoodtalk’s comments, the soon-to-be father of three is finally getting some support. “He lowkey ate her up right there,” one person wrote, giving Blue his flowers.

Viewers Weigh In

See what social media has been saying about the latest Crazy In Love teaser trailer below. Do you understand where Blueface is coming from with his fears about Chrisean Rock’s apparent past dishonesty? Let us know in the comments, and check back later for more hip-hop/pop culture news updates.

