For most pregnant women, the weeks leading up to their due date are intentionally curated as a time of rest, relaxation, and nesting at home. Of course, 23-year-old Chrisean Rock has never been like most women, so it’s not entirely surprising to see so much turmoil playing out as she prepares to give birth. Thankfully, the reality star seems much more emotionally in control than she used to be, and has kept a smile on her face while twerking her booty at the BET Awards, and through news of a warrant reportedly out for her arrest in Oklahoma.

Earlier this week, it was said that Rock was wanted for charges of “distribution of a controlled dangerous substance/possession with intent to distribute” and “failure to display a tax stamp on a controlled or dangerous substance.” Social media users had plenty to say about the gossip, but according to the Baltimore native, things aren’t as serious as they sound. During a recent IG Live, Chrisean was showing off her baby bump and discussing the milk coming into her breasts when she began twerking and suddenly addressed the drug charges.

Chrisean Rock Explains Oklahoma Arrest Warrant

“They just wanted some f**king money,” she explained to viewers, assuring them that she fully plans to give it to them. While that situation has surely been distressing, it’s not the only drama Rock has had to deal with. She recently took a DNA test to confirm that Blueface is the father of her unborn child, however, the rapper’s mom, Karlissa Saffold, isn’t satisfied with the results.

During a stream of her own, the Saffold family matriarch said, “I will not be accepting any Zeus DNAs,” alluding to shady results coming from the producer of Blueface and Chrisean’s reality series. “I’ve been in this business a long time, you know. Jerry Springer can have the people say it’s the baby’s daddy and it’s not… Unless you get a government officiant to take that DNA test and give you an actual factual – because you can’t pay those people,” Karlissa ranted.

Karlissa Saffold Won’t Accept a Zeus Paternity Test

Check out everything Blueface’s mom had to say about her potential future grandchild below. What do you think Chrisean Rock should name her baby? Let us know in the comments, and check back later for more hip-hop/pop culture news updates.

