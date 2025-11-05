Karlissa Saffold Posts Grandparent DNA Test Kit After Being Given Chrisean Jr's DNA Sample

Karlissa Saffold is someone who has frequently stirred the pot on social media when it comes to Blueface and Chrisean Rock. For those who may not know, Saffold is Blueface's mom. Whenever her son is involved in some sort of drama, you can be sure that Saffold will comment on it.

This has been especially true when it comes to all matters involving Blueface's children. Chrisean Jr has been a hot topic of debate ever since he was born, and Saffold has found herself in the middle of that discourse. Now that Blue is officially out of jail, Saffold simply cannot help herself.

In the video below, Saffold claims that an unnamed individual came up to her with a sample of Chrisean Jr.'s DNA. The implication being that Saffold should get a DNA test done to determine whether or not the baby really does belong to Blueface. In her rant, Blueface's mom was playing coy about what she wanted to do with the sample. However, she would go on to post a photo of a grandparent DNA test kit. Of course, this suggests that she wants to see if she is really the child's grandmother.

Is Chrisean Jr. Blueface's Child?

Paternity debates surrounding Chrisean Jr. have been frequent ever since the child was born. There was even a time when Chrisean Rock's ex was claiming to be the father. Regardless, Blueface and Chrisean Rock continue to operate as though the baby belongs to the "Thotiana" rapper. There is no evidence to suggest Blue is not, actually, the father.

All of this paternity drama comes just a day after Saffold went viral for her rant against Chrisean. In this rant, she accused the reality star of being evil for putting Jaidyn Alexis' children in a compromising situation. Saffold believes Chrisean Rock purposely ruined Blueface's first day out of jail.

It is unfortunate that a baby is being put in the middle of a familial dispute like this. However, it doesn't seem like either side is going to resolve this anytime soon. If history tells us anything, this could continue to unravel over the coming weeks and even months.