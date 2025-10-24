Chrisean Rock is going full mama bear on anyone looking to harm her son, Chrisean Jr, in any way. The occasional music artist and reality TV star took to her Instagram Story to say what will happen if you do.

"Everyone that think they can speak on my son always lose they life," she boldy typed per No Jumper. "I wonder why they keep going when they see the end result of trying to harm me for your personal clout gain."

She continues in a series of separate posts, "Keep going. Let's count how long it last. I'm really protect from all evil. First it was his Daddy (Blueface)... Look at him... He been locked up for 2 years now... Our son was 6-7 month baby when his Dad lost his freedom."

Chrisean adds, "Then it was my ex boyfriend Karon. Unfortunately, that person d*ed. Now honestly I'm starting to think I don't have to do anything but warn y'all to stop speaking on my son like it won't take your life. Y'all won't learn until it happens. Leave me alone back off," she concluded.

Overall, her morbid message/warning to her enemies is rubbing some folks the wrong way.

Chrisean Rock HoodTrophy Bino Breakup

"'Protected from evil' while wishing evil on people [four laughing emojis]," one user replies.

"What happens to the person who disabled him?" another barks back, alluding to Rock harming Chrisean Jr before he was born.

Similarly, another says, "Worried about people speaking on your son but you wasn’t worried about drinking and smoking while pregnant."

Rock has been trying to fix a lot of the negative things going on in her life, including finding a new partner/moving on from Blueface. She did for a little bit with Soulja Boy affiliate and rapper, HoodTrophy Bino.