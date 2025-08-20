Stunna Girl Makes Explosive Claim That Chrisean Rock's New Man Was Her Old Trick

chrisean rock
NORTH HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA - APRIL 23: Stunna Girl attends the Zeus at Regal North Hollywood on April 23, 2023 in North Hollywood, California. BEVERLY HILLS, CALIFORNIA - JUNE 20: Chrisean Rock attends the 5th Annual Hollywood Unlocked Impact Awards at The Beverly Hilton on June 20, 2025 in Beverly Hills, California.
Stunna Girl went on an explosive rant seemingly moments after catching wind of Chrisean Rock's man claiming her son as his own.

Stunna Girl is apparently not a fan of Chrisean Rock's new boyfriend and fellow rapper, HoodTrophy Bino. Seemingly, her disliking stems from their alleged past entanglement. In a spirited rant caught by Live Bitez, the California native claims that the Soulja Boy signee used to be her trick.

She begins by stating that she doesn't speak to him at all anymore and it sounds like she wants no parts of him going forward. After clarifying that Stunna Girl goes to embarrass him further, saying that she's dating her "real n****" and that he went broke for her.

Despite Bino allegedly buying her extravagant things, Stunna claims he never once got to sleep with her, hug or even kiss her at that. But not only is Bino allegedly a "goofy trick," he's also an alleged stalker. The "Pretty Privilege" rapper alleges that Bino follows her across every social media platform, intentionally posts misleading things about her, and attached his name to a series of performances with her.

Presumably, he allegedly is doing this to get his lick back for how their alleged situationship fell apart. Stunna Girl continues her verbal assault on HoodTrophy "PR Boy" Bino by claiming that Natalie Nunn, the Baddies CEO allegedly had similar complaints.

Chrisean Rock & HoodTrophy Bino

"At this point I think you got an obsession with the baddies," Stunna said. Her, along with Chrisean Rock have appeared on seasons of the Zeus Network reality show. Overall, it sounds like there is no love lost between her and Bino.

Folks in the comments section are expressing their disappointment as they feel she's disrespecting Rock. Others are being a bit meaner towards Stunna Girl pleading for stop talking about someone who she claims she wants nothing to do with.

It will be interesting to see if/how Chrisean Rock and HoodTrophy react to her explosive comments. The couple hard launched their relationship with a series of posts on their Instagrams this past weekend. Overall, they sound all in with one another.

Interestingly, these videos of Stunna Girl are making headway shortly after Bino's bold claims that Rock's son, Chrisean Jr., is his son now.

