Chrisean Rock and HoodTrophy Bino’s new relationship made headlines last week, ending with Bino claiming Rock’s son, Chrisean Jr., with Blueface his own.

As social media discussed the new couple, Bino’s ex and female rap star Stunna Girl would be mentioned over the weekend, following her friend sharing old footage of HoodTrophy Bino spoiling Stunna Girl with gifts. Bino would respond to the old footage by spoiling Chrisean Rock with a shopping spree. He shared several clips of Rock and him shopping throughout the mall.

Among the clips was one of a tear-eyed Chrisean Rock expressing her gratitude Bino has shown her throughout their new relationship. The resurfacing of past footage with Stunna Girl and HoodTrophy Bino was followed by Stunna’s friends commenting on Bino’s well-known practice of showering women with gifts.

“He really had to go through me to get to her,” captioned the post of Stunna Girl receiving a gift from Bino. “That was the real tea.”

Chrisean Rock & HoodTrophy Bino

HoodTrophy Bino’s new video with Chrisean Rock included the couple exchanging “I Love You” with each other. Bino was all smiles while making purchases in designer stores. Chrisean Rock was seen in the background carrying designer bags.

Chrisean Rock’s headline-grabbing romance with Blueface defined much of her early rise. The pair’s chaotic love story has since unraveled. The two first connected in 2020 after Rock appeared on his Blue Girls Club reality series on OnlyFans. By early 2024, the couple had officially split, leaving behind a storm of legal disputes and emotional fallout.

Still, Rock’s personal life continued to spark conversation. Her late 2023 collab with Lil Mabu, the fiery diss track “Mr. Take Ya B*tch,” stirred rumors of romance. By early 2024, whispers of a brief connection with rapper K Suave surfaced online but fizzled by January.