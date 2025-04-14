Chris King’s Memory Lives On In HoodTrophy Bino’s Tribute “Runnin’ Up A Bag”

The posthumous release of “Runnin’ Up A Bag” unites rising Los Angeles artist HoodTrophy Bino with the late Chris King in a raw, emotionally charged collaboration. The track, now streaming across platforms, marks one of King’s final recordings and pays tribute to both his talent and his deep bond with Bino. Fueled by gritty production and urgent lyricism, the song captures ambition, pain, and brotherhood. Bino’s verses pulse with purpose, while King delivers a parting message filled with heart and grit. Together, they turn survival into sound, fusing their stories into a powerful farewell.

“This one hits different,” Bino said. “It’s an honor to drop ‘Runnin’ Up A Bag’ with my brother Chris King. Rest in peace. Love you forever, Snotty Nose.” All proceeds from the single and music video will go to the Chris King Fund, extending his legacy through community support. Born Tadashi Sayres, Bino emerged from South Central and Palmdale, raised in a single-parent household and surrounded by violence. After crossing paths with Soulja Boy in jail, Bino joined his S.O.D.M.G. label and began crafting music with purpose. His journey is chronicled in The HoodTrophy Bino Story: Breaking the Generational Curse, which has won over 100 awards for its raw portrayal of hardship and resilience.

Now a vocal advocate for mental health awareness, Bino speaks openly about PTSD, depression, and the trauma that shaped him. His latest project, Chosen Few, includes the single “I Want Her” with Kalan.FrFr, now in national radio rotation. “Runnin’ Up A Bag” isn’t just a tribute—it’s a milestone. It preserves Chris King’s legacy and deepens Bino’s voice as one of hip-hop’s most compelling storytellers.

"Runnin' Up A Bag" - Chris King ft. HoodTrophy Bino

