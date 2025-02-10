Hoodtrophy Bino Is One Of The "Chosen Few"

HoodTrophy Bino’s rise isn’t just another story of struggle—it’s a testament to perseverance, loyalty, and ambition. His latest project, Chosen Few, embodies that mentality. “The universe chooses certain people to make it,” Bino says. “I have the chance to set an example, to do something positive. When I look back, I never made real money or got anything good from gangbanging. I’ve been through a lot, but I’m trying to do better. Do you want to be a gangbanger forever, or do you want to be a baller?”

Chosen Few delivers raw storytelling, blending street wisdom with ambition. It proves that while Bino’s roots are in the trenches, his vision reaches far beyond. His documentary, HoodTrophy Bino Story: Breaking the Generational Curse, has swept the film festival circuit, winning over 100 awards. Meanwhile, his single I Want Her featuring Kalan.FrFr has gained traction on Power 106 Los Angeles, Power 105.1 New York, Power 99 FM Philadelphia, and SiriusXM The Heat. This spring, Bino will release an EP with Soulja Boy and hit the road for tours with Stunna Girl and Rio Da Yung OG.

Born into hardship, he refused to let circumstances define him. Instead, he shattered barriers and rewrote his own narrative. Each track he releases is more than music; it’s a calculated move in a game where the stakes are life and legacy. Chosen Few is the perfect origin point for newfound fans of the rising star.

Chosen Few - Hoodtrophy Bino

Official Tracklist