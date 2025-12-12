The Invasion - Album by Hoodtrophy Bino

Hoodtrophy Bino has been making his presence felt on social media as of late, and there is no denying that his antics have raised his profile. With that being said, he is dropping new music, and the fans are messing with it. In fact, on Friday, he came through with his new album The Invasion. There are 14 tracks here, and some dope features. The songs are high energy, and there is no denying that Bino is someone who has a bright future ahead. Only time will tell whether or not the fans are able to separate the antics from the music.
Release Date: December 12, 2025
Genre: Hip-Hop
Tracklist for The Invasion
- Keep It Real
- Rap Money ft. Rio Da Yung Og
- Before They Tell ft. Bravo the Bagchaser
- Wish Everybody Well
- Boss Niggas by hoodtrophy bino and SMoney
- 2AM In Atlanta by hoodtrophy bino and Star 2
- Gun ’Em Down ft. Jehkai
- Killzone
- Not a Look ft. Peysoh, SMoney & Spiffie Luciano
- With the Bloods Tonight ft. Bravo the Bagchaser
- Drillz ft. Tadoe
- We All Shine ft. OMB Peezy
- Bout You
- No Way