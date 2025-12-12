The Invasion - Album by Hoodtrophy Bino

Hoodtrophy Bino has found himself in all sorts of drama as of late, and in the midst of this, he has dropped a new album.

Hoodtrophy Bino has been making his presence felt on social media as of late, and there is no denying that his antics have raised his profile. With that being said, he is dropping new music, and the fans are messing with it. In fact, on Friday, he came through with his new album The Invasion. There are 14 tracks here, and some dope features. The songs are high energy, and there is no denying that Bino is someone who has a bright future ahead. Only time will tell whether or not the fans are able to separate the antics from the music.

About The Author

Alexander Cole is the current editor-in-chief of HotNewHipHop. He started at HotNewHipHop back in 2018 where he began as a Sports and Sneakers writer. It was here where he began to hone his craft, putting his journalism degree from Concordia University in Montreal, Quebec, to good use. Since that time, he has documented some of the biggest stories in the hip-hop world. From the Kendrick Lamar and Drake beef to the disturbing allegations against Diddy, Alex has helped HotNewHipHop navigate large-scale stories as they happen. In 2021, he went to the Bahamas for the Big 3's Championship Game. It was here where he got to interview legendary figures like Ice Cube, Clyde Drexler, and Stephen Jackson. He has also interviewed other superstar athletes such as Antonio Brown, Damian Lillard, and Paul Pierce. This is in addition to conversations with social media provocateurs like Jake Paul, and younger respected artists like Kaycyy, Lil Tecca, and Jeleel!