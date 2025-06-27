HoodTrophy Bino Really "CBFW" On Jam-Packed New Album

Los Angeles rapper HoodTrophy Bino is turning heads with his latest project CBFW (Can’t Be Fucked With), a bold album that reflects his unshakable confidence and resilience.

The release highlights Bino’s raw energy as he continues to forge his own path in hip-hop. Featuring collaborations with NoCap, Bravo the Bagchaser, and others, the album marks a new milestone in his rising career.

Bino’s momentum shows no signs of slowing. He will join G Herbo onstage June 25, followed by a run with Rio Da Yung OG’s tour in August. On September 16, Bino is set to perform at Trippie Redd’s Toyota Arena show. These dates reflect his steady rise from local talent to national recognition.

Bino’s backstory is as gripping as his music. After meeting Soulja Boy during a stint in jail, he joined S.O.D.M.G. and transformed hardship into creative fuel. His documentary Breaking the Generational Curse chronicles this journey, offering fans a closer look at his evolution.

He recently toured with Soulja Boy and performed at Rolling Loud Los Angeles, delivering the raw energy fans expect. His 2023 single “I Want Her,” featuring Kalan.FrFr, earned national airplay on SiriusXM The Heat, Power 106, Power 105, and 96.1 The Beat. Major brands, including SneakerCon, the LA Clippers, and the Rams, have also adopted his music.

CBFW is set for release in late summer 2025, featuring collaborations with Lefty Gunplay, NoCap, and more. Bino’s rise has earned attention from The Breakfast Club, On The Radar, and No Jumper.

“I’m not here because I’m the best,” Bino said. “I’m here because they tried to break me—and couldn’t.” His music reflects that resolve.

CBFW (Can’t Be Fucked With) - HoodTrophy Bino

Official Tracklist

1. CBFW

2. 123 (feat. Lefty Gunplay)

3. Miami (feat. FCG Heem)

4. Act Different (feat. Bravo the Bagchaser)

5. Understand (feat. Heembeezy & Cypress Moreno)

6. 60k (feat. NoCap)

7. Owe Me That Puss (with dj Kiss)

8. Baby

9. Down Bad (feat. Maj4l & Kai Bandz)

10. 1 Hunnid

11. Most Hated (feat. PappaxFlagg & Fifa)

12. Jackpot

13. Voodoo Coochie

14. Coin Toss (feat. Rowdy Racks)

15. Every Dog Got His Day (feat. Smoney)