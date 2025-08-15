HoodTrophy Bino is reflecting on a milestone moment in his career, one that paired him with a Southern rap icon in Boosie Badazz. Chasing tail together, the two create the remix for the buzzing single "Owe Me That Puss."

The Los Angeles rapper says his collaboration with Boosie Badazz carried personal weight beyond the music itself. “It was like meeting the dad I never had,” Bino admitted.

Raised on Boosie’s catalog, he described the partnership as both surreal and destined. Their shared grit and raw energy sparked chemistry that shaped the record. Boosie’s verse brought the song an added edge, while the accompanying video amplified that intensity with unfiltered visuals, dancers, and a pulse that mirrored the beat.

Momentum continues to build for Bino. The rap star's high-profile affiliations are quickly making him a popular name in today's hip-hop.

Bino's next project, CBFW II, drops this winter. It will feature Rio Da Young OG, 310babii, Lefty Gunplay, Quando Rondo, Peso Peso, Heembeezy, and NoCap. The lineup reflects his rising status among rap’s new generation.

Bino’s story is defined by transformation. Once entrenched in gang life, he pivoted after meeting Soulja Boy during a stint in jail.

That encounter led to a signing with S.O.D.M.G. and marked a turning point in his life. His journey is captured in the documentary Breaking the Generational Curse, where he lays bare his struggles and growth.

With appearances on The Breakfast Club, On The Radar, and Lyrical Lemonade, Bino continues to expand his reach. Each step signals his place in hip-hop’s next wave. CBFW II drops later this year.

“Owe Me That Puss” - HoodTrophy Bino Ft. Boosie Badazz