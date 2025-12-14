Drake Cheekily Responds To "Ebro In The Morning" Cancelation On Hot 97

Although Drake usually brushes off criticism easily, he can't help but feel slighted by the hip-hop media figures who aren't big fans of him. Ebro Darden has been one of his biggest critics over the years. As such, the cancelation of Hot 97's "In The Morning" this week made The Boy take a bit of a victory lap.

In the comments section of keep6ixsolid's Instagram coverage of Darden addressing the situation, Drizzy left a simple emoji of a hatchet. We can't imagine he feels too sorry for the radio show. After all, it wouldn't be the first time that Drake mocked a media naysayer.

His infamous feud with Joe Budden resulted in a long and scathing Instagram comment against him back in the For All The Dogs days. That obviously goes back much further than that, but it goes to show that these rifts are about much more than any one specific comment or criticism.

As for Ebro, he's been laughing off the Internet users who are celebrating his downfall, such as other media figures like DJ Akademiks and DJ Vlad. Maybe this stings a little bit differently coming from the 6ix God, but we doubt that's his biggest sore spot.

Ebro's Drake Issues

Ebro Darden most recently blasted Drake and his fans for supposedly not caring about hip-hop. Bas came to the Toronto superstar's defense, as did many others.

As for why "Ebro In The Morning" got canceled, Darden theorized that his political views and corporate interests got in the way. "You know those three licenses that they got here in New York City for the casinos? The guy that owns this s**t owns one of the casino's licenses. He got to raise half a billion dollars," he posited.