Ebro Calls DJ Akademiks A "Goofy Drunk" Amidst Heated Drake Debate

Ebro Darden has made his opinion on Drake known. The veteran media figure is team Kendrick Lamar. He did not condone Drake's actions during the beef, and has repeatedly criticized the rapper since the beef concluded. DJ Akademiks, the internet's biggest 6 God fan, did not appreciate the consistent slander. He took to Twitter on Wednesday to subtweet Ebro and criticize hip hop outlets for presenting biased Drizzy coverage. Ebro did not let the subtweet slide, though, and brutally tore down Akademiks in the process.

Ebro quote tweeted DJ Akademiks and proceeded to mock the streamer's entire lifestyle. "This goofy drunk and sick too," he wrote. "Pills, h*es and fast food." Ebro then rubbed salt in the wound by stating that he pitied Akademiks, and hopes that he will turn his life around. "He will get it together one day," he added. "We have all been lost in this game at some point." Damn. The media vet absolutely laid into the controversial streamer. He didn't refute the Drake bias, but suggested Ak is even more compromised due to his personal vices and bad habits.

Why Are Ebro And DJ Akademiks Beefing?

Let's go back to the original DJ Akademiks tweet. He didn't name anybody specifically, but he made it clear that he was disgusted with the way outlets have been bashing Drake. These media n**gas sound like hurt h*es," he tweeted. "N**gas calling Drake a sickness. N**gas acting like drake f*cked their hoe… half of these n**gas just wanted a interview." DJ Akademiks also suggested that media figures like Ebro enjoyed wielding the power they had over public opinion. "Play ur game," Ak asserted. "That these artists don't have to give u nun and u still win."