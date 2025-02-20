Ebro Calls DJ Akademiks A "Goofy Drunk" Amidst Heated Drake Debate

BY Elias Andrews 224 Views
Link Copied to Clipboard!
AfroTech Conference 2024 - Day Two
HOUSTON, TEXAS - NOVEMBER 14: Ebro Darden speaks onstage at the AfroTech Conference 2024 at George R. Brown Convention Center on November 14, 2024 in Houston, Texas. (Photo by Marcus Ingram/Getty Images for AfroTech)
Ebro wasn't with the subtweets.

Ebro Darden has made his opinion on Drake known. The veteran media figure is team Kendrick Lamar. He did not condone Drake's actions during the beef, and has repeatedly criticized the rapper since the beef concluded. DJ Akademiks, the internet's biggest 6 God fan, did not appreciate the consistent slander. He took to Twitter on Wednesday to subtweet Ebro and criticize hip hop outlets for presenting biased Drizzy coverage. Ebro did not let the subtweet slide, though, and brutally tore down Akademiks in the process.

Ebro quote tweeted DJ Akademiks and proceeded to mock the streamer's entire lifestyle. "This goofy drunk and sick too," he wrote. "Pills, h*es and fast food." Ebro then rubbed salt in the wound by stating that he pitied Akademiks, and hopes that he will turn his life around. "He will get it together one day," he added. "We have all been lost in this game at some point." Damn. The media vet absolutely laid into the controversial streamer. He didn't refute the Drake bias, but suggested Ak is even more compromised due to his personal vices and bad habits.

Read More: Drake Hilariously Responds To Ebro Darden's Scathing Criticism

Why Are Ebro And DJ Akademiks Beefing?

Let's go back to the original DJ Akademiks tweet. He didn't name anybody specifically, but he made it clear that he was disgusted with the way outlets have been bashing Drake. These media n**gas sound like hurt h*es," he tweeted. "N**gas calling Drake a sickness. N**gas acting like drake f*cked their hoe… half of these n**gas just wanted a interview." DJ Akademiks also suggested that media figures like Ebro enjoyed wielding the power they had over public opinion. "Play ur game," Ak asserted. "That these artists don't have to give u nun and u still win."

This is not the first time Ebro and Akademiks have had beef over Drake. The former absolutely tore into Ak during the height of the Drake vs. Kendrick Lamar battle on his podcast. He called Ak a "p**sy" and claimed the only reason the 6 God cozied up to him was because he was easy to manipulate. He went as far as to suggest that Drake doesn't even like Akademiks, and merely sees him as a pawn to do his dirty work online.

Read More: Ebro Claims "Nothing Has Ever Come" From Drake's Payola Allegations

About The Author
Elias Andrews
Elias Andrews is a music and entertainment writer for HotNewHipHop. He joined HNHH in 2024 as the lead night shift contributor, which means he covers new music releases on a weekly basis. In the year since joining, Elias has covered some of the biggest and most turbulent stories in the world of music. He covered the Drake and Kendrick Lamar battle, and the release of the disses “Family Matters” and “Meet the Grahams,” in particular, in real time. He has also detailed the ongoing list of allegations and criminal charges made against Diddy. Elias’ favorite artists are Andre 3000, MF Doom, pre-808s Kanye West and Tyler, The Creator. He loves L.A. hip-hop but not L.A. sports teams. The first album he ever bought was Big Willie Style by Will Smith, which he maintains is still a pretty good listen.
Recommended Content
Flipper's Roller Boogie Palace NYC Opening Music Ebro Goes Scorched Earth On DJ Akademiks Amid Drake & Kendrick Lamar Feud 8.3K
Memorial Day Weekend Grand Finale Hosted By Meek Mill, Teyana Taylor And YG Music Diddy & Meek Mill Wear Matching Outfits In Resurfaced Photo Amid Rumors They Slept Together 43.1K
NBA: All-Star Celebrity Game Music Rapsody Disses DJ Akademiks During Her Sway Freestyle Over Kendrick Lamar's "tv off" 3.4K
Golden State Warriors v Toronto Raptors Music Drake Hilariously Responds To Ebro Darden's Scathing Criticism 3.2K