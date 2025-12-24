Ebro Taunts DJ Akademiks After Giving Him Free Promo

Since the cancelation of Ebro In The Morning, its namesake host and independent journalist, DJ Akademiks, have been going back and forth. Their tensions go back even further than that though. They sent jabs at one another during the Drake and Kendrick Lamar battle, for example.

But with each passing day, things continue to grow nastier and nastier. Yesterday, Akademiks went berserk on Ebro and his co-host, Peter Rosenberg, for talking down on Charlamagne tha God and his new contract. In the last few days, the hip-hop media titan inked a flashy, five-year, $200 million deal with iHeartMedia.

It allows him to remain on The Breakfast Club and continue to grow his Black Effect podcast network.

Ebro in particular had a lot to say about the news, stating he would essentially never be a sellout to chase the money. "There were things that Charlamagne was willing to do that I would've never done. Never. And that's how you get to those big bags. It's the same with Stephen A. Smith. When Disney wants to give you money like that, you gotta do a dance I ain't willing to do," he said on The Ebro Laura Rosenberg Show.

This made its way over to DJ Akademiks and his second social media page, Akademiks TV.

What Happened To Ebro In The Morning?

"Akademiks violates two washed lazy untalented bums Ebum & Rosencuck for hating on Charlamagne getting a $200M deal," Ak's other account captions the clip of him blasting the two men. "Mind you, these are the same r**ards who said they got fired cuz they hate Trump & Israel [loudly crying emoji]."

In the reaction video, Akademiks labels Ebro and Peter "lazy" for dragging people who are "putting the work in." He also says they have been doing stuff like this their entire careers and calls them out for not getting into a studio when they are trying to rebrand.

But instead of giving Ak a fiery rant in response, Ebro kept things short and sweet. He wrote back on Twitter to the clip, taunting him for giving him "promo." "Promo from a Trump supporter, thanks," he quipped.

We have a feeling this feud is going to go on for a long time.

It's going to be interesting to see how Ebro, Peter, and Laura Stylez continue to work their way back following radio show's cancelation. It's been two weeks exactly since Ebro In The Morning was shut down by Hot 97.