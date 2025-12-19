Charlamagne Tha God Reportedly Signs Massive $200M Deal With iHeartMedia

Charlamagne Tha God is still growing as one of hip-hop's top media dogs. According to Forbes, in August, he inked a five-year, $200 million extension with iHeartMedia that will keep him on The Breakfast Club for the foreseeable future and expand his Black Effect podcast network.

What's more is that this follows news of Charlamagne Tha God and The Breakfast Club streaming on Netflix next year. Apparently, there are a lot of big things on the way.

"When I was looking at doing my new deal with iHeartMedia, I was like, 'I don't want to just be talent. I want to create this podcast network, I want to create the BET for podcasting...' I want to create 100 versions of me," Charlamagne reportedly expressed.

"People really do understand the business of podcasting now,” he added. “You could look at somebody's audio downloads and know what they should be being paid. [...] I tell a lot of the new podcasters, either get a very low minimum guarantee or get no minimum guarantee. I've seen people make more money just off advertising. [...] I didn't just get here, I took the stairs. I want (people) to think about the journey of how I got here. Me becoming the best version of myself, investing in my mental wealth in a real way. That's what you're seeing now."

Charlamagne Tha God's New Deal

Following the Black Effect podcast network's massive success over 60-plus shows, Tha God wants to add even more. It's been a big part of iHeartMedia's podcast income, which almost doubled from 2021 to 2024. But that's not the only goal, as he plans to produce much more programming, pursue other business ventures like the restaurant industry, and partner with other media companies.

Charlamagne Tha God's podcast-driven discussions will surely add a lot of context to this new move, and there are always critics punching down. But amid many other hip-hop media shake-ups as of late, this new deal with iHeartMedia heartened folks looking for sustainable media presences.