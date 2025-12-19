Charlamagne Tha God Reportedly Signs Massive $200M Deal With iHeartMedia

BY Gabriel Bras Nevares 920 Views
Link Copied to Clipboard!
Charlamagne Tha God 200 Million Deal iHeartMedia Hip Hop News
NEW YORK, NEW YORK - JULY 31: Charlamagne Tha God during an interview on "My View With Lara Trump" at Fox News Studios on July 31, 2025 in New York City. (Photo by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images)
News of Charlamagne Tha God's massive iHeartMedia deal comes as "The Breakfast Club" and other shows are hitting Netflix next year.

Charlamagne Tha God is still growing as one of hip-hop's top media dogs. According to Forbes, in August, he inked a five-year, $200 million extension with iHeartMedia that will keep him on The Breakfast Club for the foreseeable future and expand his Black Effect podcast network.

What's more is that this follows news of Charlamagne Tha God and The Breakfast Club streaming on Netflix next year. Apparently, there are a lot of big things on the way.

"When I was looking at doing my new deal with iHeartMedia, I was like, 'I don't want to just be talent. I want to create this podcast network, I want to create the BET for podcasting...' I want to create 100 versions of me," Charlamagne reportedly expressed.

"People really do understand the business of podcasting now,” he added. “You could look at somebody's audio downloads and know what they should be being paid. [...] I tell a lot of the new podcasters, either get a very low minimum guarantee or get no minimum guarantee. I've seen people make more money just off advertising. [...] I didn't just get here, I took the stairs. I want (people) to think about the journey of how I got here. Me becoming the best version of myself, investing in my mental wealth in a real way. That's what you're seeing now."

Read More: Charlamagne Tha God Predicts A Sweeping Federal Investigation Will Occur Following Spotify Bot Lawsuit

Charlamagne Tha God's New Deal

Following the Black Effect podcast network's massive success over 60-plus shows, Tha God wants to add even more. It's been a big part of iHeartMedia's podcast income, which almost doubled from 2021 to 2024. But that's not the only goal, as he plans to produce much more programming, pursue other business ventures like the restaurant industry, and partner with other media companies.

Charlamagne Tha God's podcast-driven discussions will surely add a lot of context to this new move, and there are always critics punching down. But amid many other hip-hop media shake-ups as of late, this new deal with iHeartMedia heartened folks looking for sustainable media presences.

We will see how all of this pans out for Charlamagne. If history tells us anything, it will be a successfully smooth ride.

Read More: Tory Lanez Breaks Silence In First On-Camera Interview With NBC: "I Believe I Was Wrongfully Convicted"

About The Author
Gabriel Bras Nevares
Gabriel Bras Nevares is a staff writer for HotNewHipHop. He joined HNHH while completing his B.A. in Journalism &amp; Mass Communication at The George Washington University in the summer of 2022. Born and raised in San Juan, Puerto Rico, Gabriel treasures the crossover between his native reggaetón and hip-hop news coverage, such as his review for Bad Bunny’s hometown concert in 2024. But more specifically, he digs for the deeper side of hip-hop conversations, whether that’s the “death” of the genre in 2023, the lyrical and parasocial intricacies of the Kendrick Lamar and Drake battle, or the many moving parts of the Young Thug and YSL RICO case. Beyond engaging and breaking news coverage, Gabriel makes the most out of his concert obsessions, reviewing and recapping festivals like Rolling Loud Miami and Camp Flog Gnaw. He’s also developed a strong editorial voice through album reviews, think-pieces, and interviews with some of the genre’s brightest upstarts and most enduring obscured gems like Homeboy Sandman, Bktherula, Bas, and Devin Malik.
Recommended Content
2025 HOPE Global Forum TV Charlamagne Tha God & "The Breakfast Club" Will Stream On Netflix In 2026 4.2K
Timothy Norris/Getty Images Pop Culture Charlamagne Tha God Lands 5-Year Contract To Keep Him On The Air 7.7K
2024 Black Effect Podcast Festival Music Charlamagne Tha God Warns Kai Cenat To Stay Away From "Old School Journalists" 3.9K
'Today, Explained' Live with Noel King Featuring Charlamagne tha God and Angela Rye - Conference - SXSW 2024 Conference and Festivals Music Charlamagne Tha God Reveals How People Tried To Influence His Opinion On Kendrick Lamar's "Mr. Morale & the Big Steppers" 2.2K
Comments 0