Funk Flex Gives Big Update On Hot 97's New Morning Show Hosts

BY Gabriel Bras Nevares 306 Views
Funk Flex Update Hot 97 New Morning Show Hosts Hip Hop News
PHILADELPHIA, PENNSYLVANIA - JUNE 01: Funkmaster Flex performs onstage during the Roots Picnic at The Mann at Fairmount Park on June 01, 2025 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Julia Beverly/WireImage/Getty Images)
Funk Flex recently took over Hot 97's morning slot for a one-time broadcast following the cancelation of "Ebro In The Morning."

Funk Flex has been at the center of many changes at Hot 97 this year, whether it's beef with other radio colleagues or the changes to his own time slots. But the biggest of these recent shifts is the cancelation of their morning show, which for years hosted Ebro Darden, Laura Stylez, and Peter Rosenberg on Ebro In The Morning.

Funkmaster Flex actually caused a stir by taking over the morning slot temporarily for a one-time gig on Monday (December 15). But the broadcast legend took to Twitter on Thursday night (December 18) to share a key update about that morning slot's future. Flex will be a part of it again... In a long time, though, and not before other personalities spend significant time behind the wheel.

"HOT97 MORNING SHOW UPDATE!" he wrote. "WE RECEIVED A GREAT RESPONSE ON ME FILLING IN 6AM THIS WEEK! I ACCEPTED THE MORNING SHOW POSITION FOR 2029! 2029 I WILL NO LONGER BE ON AT 5PM! THE NEW 2026 HOT97 MORNING SHOW IS 2/3 COMPLETED! ONE MORE 1/3 AND THE [LISTENERS] WILL HAVE A NEW MORNING SHOW! MORE DETAILS ON THE WAY!"

As such, it seems like Hot 97 and their parent company is looking for one more host to lead their morning show following Ebro In The Morning's divisive exit. With 2026 being just a few days away, we will probably hear more about this new era very soon.

Why Did Ebro Get Fired?

As for why Ebro and company got the boot, no one really knows for sure at press time. Their haters and critics claim that subpar programming, dwindling performance, and alleged laziness got them the "axe," as Drake and other foes have cheekily popularized online. But Darden himself has another theory.

"They need my s**t-talking, anti-Netanyahu, anti-government, progressive s**t out the way, bro," he expressed online. "They need me out the way. They're trying to get to these bags that these VCs got, raise some capital. They don't really care. Especially for a Hot 97 or a WBLS, they don't give a f**k about hip-hop or Black music or Black community, they don't give a f**k about none of that."

