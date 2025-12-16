DJ Akademiks Claims Hot 97 Told Him "Ebro In The Morning" Was "Mailing It In" For Years

BY Cole Blake 841 Views
Link Copied to Clipboard!
DJ Akademiks (18)
DALLAS, TEXAS - SEPTEMBER 1: DJ Akademiks attends NBA YoungBoy's MASA Tour at American Airlines Center on September 1, 2025 in Dallas, Texas. (Photo by Thaddaeus McAdams/Getty Images)
Hot 97 shockingly canceled the iconic talk show, "Ebro in the Morning," last week and DJ Akademiks has had plenty to say.

DJ Akademiks says the bosses at Hot 97 felt like Ebro Darden and his co-hosts were "mailing it in" for years before canceling their talk show last week. Akademiks discussed what he's been hearing about the situation behind the scenes during a recent livestream.

"Ebro's usually up in Apple throwing his weight around, talking to people like they're scum and dirt beneath his shoes," Ak alleged. "... I hear that's how he was at Apple. Not today. Today, he showed up, from what I was told, two hours early. He sat quietly in the lobby. He basically had his corporate voice on."

"The Hot 97 bosses hit me up too," Ak further claimed. "They said that y'all were mailing it in, y'all were lazy, and basically, y'all were pulling a highway robbery, collecting a check while doing nothing. Y'all stopped going to events, y'all stopped doing everything, and apparently, ever since the pandemic... they refused to go in the studio when the rent is sky high."

Read More: DJ Akademiks Continues Roasting Ebro Over Canceled Hot 97 Show

What Happened To "Ebro In The Morning?"

Ebro Darden confirmed the end of his morning talk show in a post on X on Friday. "It's done. More to come," he wrote in a brief statement at the time. He later elaborated on the reasoning, theorizing that the owners at Hot 97 wanted to silence him. “Bro’s a casino owner. You know the three licenses they got in NY for the casino? The guy that owns the sh*t owns one of the casino licenses,” Darden said, as caught by Complex. “He gotta raise half a billion dollars. They need my sh*t talking, anti-Netanyahu, anti-government, progressive sh*t out of the way, bro. They need me out of the way.”

Ebro's feud with Akademiks began after he traded shots on social media with the livestreamer's longtime ally, Drake. The Toronto rapper had posted an axe emoji in response to the end of Ebro in the Morning. The move prompted Ebro to label him "right wing."

Read More: DJ Akademiks Doubles Down On Beefing With Mona From "The Joe Budden Podcast"

About The Author
Cole Blake
Cole Blake is a current staff writer at HotNewHipHop based out of New York City. He began writing for the site as an intern back in 2018 while finishing his B.A. in Journalism at St. John’s University. In the time since, he’s covered a number of breaking stories for HNHH. These include the ongoing YSL RICO trial, the allegations surrounding Diddy, and much more. His work also extends outside of hip-hop, having written extensively about a myriad of topics including politics, sports, and pop culture. He’s attended several music festivals to provide coverage for the site as well, such as Rolling Loud and Governors Ball.
Recommended Content
DJ Akademiks (17) Music DJ Akademiks Continues Roasting Ebro Over Canceled Hot 97 Show 825
5th Annual Hollywood Unlocked Impact Awards Music DJ Vlad Blasts "Punk" Peter Rosenberg After Cancelation Of "Ebro In The Morning" 1420
Ebro Darden Politics In The Morning Hot 97 Canceled Hip Hop News Music Ebro Darden Thinks His Politics Got "In The Morning" Hot 97 Show Canceled 2.5K
DJ Akademiks (15) Politics DJ Akademiks Prescribes Ayahuasca For Ebro & Peter Rosenberg After They Label Drake "Right-Wing" 1073
Comments 0