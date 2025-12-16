DJ Akademiks says the bosses at Hot 97 felt like Ebro Darden and his co-hosts were "mailing it in" for years before canceling their talk show last week. Akademiks discussed what he's been hearing about the situation behind the scenes during a recent livestream.

"Ebro's usually up in Apple throwing his weight around, talking to people like they're scum and dirt beneath his shoes," Ak alleged. "... I hear that's how he was at Apple. Not today. Today, he showed up, from what I was told, two hours early. He sat quietly in the lobby. He basically had his corporate voice on."

"The Hot 97 bosses hit me up too," Ak further claimed. "They said that y'all were mailing it in, y'all were lazy, and basically, y'all were pulling a highway robbery, collecting a check while doing nothing. Y'all stopped going to events, y'all stopped doing everything, and apparently, ever since the pandemic... they refused to go in the studio when the rent is sky high."

What Happened To "Ebro In The Morning?"

Ebro Darden confirmed the end of his morning talk show in a post on X on Friday. "It's done. More to come," he wrote in a brief statement at the time. He later elaborated on the reasoning, theorizing that the owners at Hot 97 wanted to silence him. “Bro’s a casino owner. You know the three licenses they got in NY for the casino? The guy that owns the sh*t owns one of the casino licenses,” Darden said, as caught by Complex. “He gotta raise half a billion dollars. They need my sh*t talking, anti-Netanyahu, anti-government, progressive sh*t out of the way, bro. They need me out of the way.”