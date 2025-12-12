HOT 97's "Ebro In The Morning" Is Officially Over

Another iconic program over at HOT 97 in New York City has come to a close. Ebro Darden, Peter Rosenberg, and Laura Stylez said goodbye to Ebro In The Morning today (Dec. 12) after 13 years. Per Barrett Media, Ebro and Peter broke the news on their X accounts moments after the final show concluded.

"It’s done. More to come. #EbroInTheMorning," the host tweeted. Peter added, "I lived out a childhood dream and it was amazing. Very excited for what's next #ebrointhemorning #reallate."

At the time of writing, Laura has yet to speak on the matter.

This development is sad for hip-hop media, but it's one that Ebro and Peter both saw coming for some time. In September, the former went on rant about how the new ownership at HOT 97 was essentially doing nothing to keep their top programs, like DJ Enuff's, alive. Additionally, he accused them of pitting Enuff and Funkmaster Flex against one another.

"Congratulations, you played yourself to our family up here, all of us up here who have worked at Hot 97 and even individuals who no longer work at Hot 97, who wanted to chime in about what's going on at Hot 97. I been telling y'all for months, years that the new ownership of the big legend, Hot 97, didn't give a damn about investing in this damn thing here."

What's Next For Ebro In The Morning?

He continued, "No new studios, making cuts, cutting staff, cutting this, cutting that. Then, I hear last Thursday Flex started tweeting about his last show, that they're keeping our show on 'til 11:00. I didn't get an email, a text, I didn't get nothing."

As for Rosenberg, he posted a video to his Instagram hours ago expressing similar thoughts but in a tamer manner. "I tried to tell you guys for a long time change was afoot and change is afoot. But change can be beautiful. So, yeah, there's some changes on the horizon, stay tuned," he concluded.

It sounds like something could be in the works for the longtime trio to stay together in some capacity. However, that's merely speculation as of now. Ebro In The Morning now joins DJ Enuff, who left the station in August after 27 years.