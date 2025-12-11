the-10-best-sneakers-of-2025

2025 delivered one of the strongest sneaker years in a long time. We see new silhouettes take off, iconic models return with fresh energy, and collaborations push things forward in ways that actually stuck.

The mix of nostalgia and new pairs made this year unpredictable, but also a lot more fun to follow. Sorting through everything wasn’t easy, but a few pairs stood out for the right reasons.

From performance basketball to lifestyle staples, these are the 10 best sneakers that defined 2025 and set the tone for what the next year could look like:

Read More: The 10 Best Sneaker Collabs Of 2025

10. Nike LeBron 23 “Grand Opening”

Image via StockX

The Nike LeBron 23 “Grand Opening” starts the list because it marked a major moment in LeBron’s signature line. His twenty-third silhouette carries weight, and some think it could be his final on-court model.

This pair was the first colorway to hit the United States, and Nike made sure it felt big. The white upper features detailed textures that pop against the black and red grid pattern, while the metallic gold Swoosh adds a clean highlight.

More colorways followed, and even more pairs are already lined up for 2026, but the “Grand Opening” set the tone. It’s a strong debut and an easy pick for one of the top sneakers of the year.

9. Air Jordan 40 “Chicago”

Image via StockX

The Air Jordan 40 “Chicago” comes in at nmber 9 because it introduced a brand-new chapter for the Jordan line while leaning on one of its most trusted colors. Launching a new silhouette is never simple, but Jordan Brand played it smart by giving the AJ40 a clean "Chicago" look right out of the gate.

The white leather upper, black detailing, and red outsole make the shoe feel familiar even though the shape is completely new. The design and ZoomX cushioning show how far the performance side of the line has come, while the colorway keeps things grounded.

It earns this spot because it proved the AJ40 has real potential and set the tone for what the silhouette might become. With more pairs already rumored, it will be interesting to see where Jordan Brand takes the 40 next.

8. Nike Air Foamposite One “Cough Drop”

Image via StockX

The Nike Air Foamposite One “Cough Drop” comes in at number 8 because it brought energy back to a silhouette that has been slowly rebuilding hype. Foamposites are finally having their moment again, and this release played a big role in that comeback.

The black Foam shell looks sharp and aggressive, while the red translucent outsole gives the shoe its signature “Cough Drop” looks. The carbon fiber, red small Swoosh, and striped pull tabs all help tie the throwback look together.

It's true to what made them special in the first place, but also fresh enough for a new generation. This pair earns its spot because it reminded people of how unique the Foamposite really is.

7. Air Jordan 4 OG “White Cement”

Image via StockX

The Air Jordan 4 OG “White Cement” takes the 7th spot because its 2025 return reminded everyone why this colorway sits at the top of the AJ4 hierarchy. Only a few sneakers carry history the way this one does, and Jordan Brand delivered a release that felt clean, sharp, and faithful to what made the original great.

The white leather upper looks crisp, the cement print hits perfectly on the wings and midsole, and the black accents help everything fall into place. It’s a simple formula, but one that never loses its appeal.

This pair showed how powerful a true OG can still be in a crowded year. With so many new Jordans and collaborations dropping, the "White Cement" 4 managed to cut through everything with ease. It was one of the most reliable, wearable, and talked-about retros of 2025.

6. Nike Air Foamposite One “Galaxy”

Image via StockX

The Nike Air Foamposite One “Galaxy” is on the list at number 6 because its 2025 re-release brought back one of the most famous Foamposites ever made. This colorway helped define the peak of the Foam era, and seeing it back on shelves stirred up real nostalgia.

The galaxy print still looks wild in the way that everyone knows, with deep purples, bright stars, and swirling details that make the shoe feel like a piece of art more than a performance model. The black upper and icy sole keep everything simple so the colors can shine.

5. Air Jordan 14 “Ferrari”

Image via StockX

The Air Jordan 14 “Ferrari” is at the middle because its 2025 return reminded everyone why this colorway is so iconic. The bright red suede still hits hard, and the racing-inspired details look as sharp as ever.

The yellow shield logo, carbon fiber panels, and sleek shape make the shoe feel fast even when it’s sitting still. This release didn’t try to reinvent anything, and that’s part of why it was so awesome.

It delivered the exact energy people wanted from a "Ferrari"-themed Jordan. It ranks here because it brought real excitement back to the AJ14 and proved the silhouette still has a place in today’s rotation.

4. Air Jordan 5 OG “Grape”

Image via StockX

The Air Jordan 5 OG “Grape” takes the #4 because its 2025 return felt like a true return. This is one of the most beloved AJ5 colorways ever, and seeing it back in clean form reminded people why it became a classic in the first place.

The white leather, icy sole, and the mix of teal and purple still look fresh decades later. Nothing about the shoe feels dated. This release hit that sweet spot between nostalgia and real wearability.

Further, it ranks here because it helped bring the AJ5 back into the conversation and gave fans a retro that actually lived up to its history.

3. Air Jordan 12 “Flu Game”

Image via StockX

The Air Jordan 12 “Flu Game” is next. Few retros carry this level of history and still manage to feel fresh. This 2025 release brought back one of the most important Jordans ever, tied to one of MJ’s most legendary performances.

The black and red leather looks as strong as ever, and the updated materials gave the shoe a clean, modern feel without losing any of its edge.

It's at this spot because it delivered on both nostalgia and quality. When a retro can remind people why the original moment mattered while still fitting today’s style, it deserves a top 3 place.

2. Air Jordan 1 High ’85 “Bred”

Image via StockX

The Air Jordan 1 High ’85 “Bred” takes the 2 spot because it was one of the most important retro releases of 2025. Any time the “Bred” colorway comes back, it grabs attention, but the ’85 makes it even more special.

The shape, the leather, and the overall build brought the pair closer to the original than most modern AJ1s. The black and red blocking is as strong as ever, and this release reminded people why this colorway sits at the top of Jordan Brand’s history.

It ranks here because it delivered a true event sneaker. This was the kind of drop that brought every type of fan together, from collectors to new fans who just wanted a pair of a classic.

1. Air Jordan 4 "Black Cat"

Image via StockX

And finally, the Air Jordan 4 “Black Cat” takes the top spot because it was the release that completely dominated 2025. The demand for this colorway has been building for years, and when it finally returned, it felt like the entire sneaker world tuned in.

The triple-black look works good with anything, which helped it reach far beyond the usual Jordan crowd. The suede upper, glossy accents, and clean shape gave the pair a polished feel that made it one of the most wearable drops of the year.