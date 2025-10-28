Nike LeBron 23 “Grand Opening” Cleats Honor LeBron’s Ohio Roots

The Nike LeBron 23 “Grand Opening” PE cleats bring basketball and football together in a rare crossover. This special pair turns the “Grand Opening” colorway into a football-ready cleat for the Ohio State Buckeyes.

The colorway is inspired by the “First Game” Air Zoom Generation from LeBron James’s 2003 NBA debut. The design celebrates LeBron’s ties to Ohio and his rise from local star to global icon. The Buckeyes will wear these cleats during their game against Penn State, adding another chapter to LeBron’s ongoing support of Ohio State’s athletic program.

The project also continues Nike’s trend of connecting sports through creativity and storytelling, something LeBron’s line has always represented. The “Grand Opening” theme captures the energy of fresh starts. It’s a nod to LeBron’s first NBA game and now reflects the drive of college players chasing their own big moments.

In the photos, the cleats show a mix of white, red, and gold, with textures pulled from the basketball version. The knit upper, gold Swoosh, and icy spiked sole bring together both style and function.

Though this pair won’t be sold to the public, the Nike LeBron 23 “Grand Opening” PE stands as a clear reminder of LeBron’s Ohio roots and his lasting impact on sports culture.

Nike LeBron 23 “Grand Opening” PE Cleats



The Nike LeBron 23 “Grand Opening” PE cleats feature a white base with intricate patterns inspired by the original basketball model. Red mesh overlays stretch across the sides, while a metallic gold Swoosh adds a bold contrast.

The cleats replace the standard rubber sole with an icy spiked plate for football performance. Black accents and “L23” branding appear on the heel, highlighting LeBron’s signature touch.

A mix of lightweight materials and structural support gives these cleats a premium look and feel. The design perfectly balances performance innovation with LeBron’s signature style and Ohio State’s signature red tones.