LeBron James x Nike Air Force 1 “Black Patent” Gets Official Look

The LeBron James x Nike Air Force 1 “Black Patent” is set to release this December, bringing together two icons in one sleek package. This collaboration continues LeBron’s long-standing relationship with Nike, celebrating both his impact on basketball and his influence in streetwear culture.

The Air Force 1, first introduced in 1982, has been a timeless symbol of self-expression. From the courts to the streets, it remains one of Nike’s most recognizable silhouettes.

Pairing it with LeBron’s legacy feels fitting, as both represent power, longevity, and universal appeal. This upcoming colorway gives the classic model a premium twist while honoring LeBron’s “King” persona.

Over the years, LeBron has redefined how athletes approach fashion, blending performance with lifestyle in a way few can replicate. His Air Force 1 project follows a run of strong releases, showing that his creative vision extends well beyond the game.

In the latest photos, the “Black Patent” shines with its glossy black upper, gold lace details, and deep navy midsole. The heels feature LeBron’s initials below embossed Nike branding, adding a subtle touch of personality. It’s a clean yet bold take on a heritage silhouette that merges sport and style effortlessly.

LeBron James x Nike Air Force 1 “Black Patent”

Image via Nike



The LeBron James x Nike Air Force 1 “Black Patent” features a full patent leather upper in jet black, accented by black laces and metallic gold details. The midsole appears in dark navy, complemented by a translucent outsole with subtle star-like patterns.

LeBron’s initials “LJ” appear below Nike’s heel branding, adding a personalized finish. The tongue tag showcases “Air Chosen One,” highlighting LeBron’s nickname and his journey from a high school prodigy to a global icon.

With its high-gloss look and premium build, this release captures LeBron’s taste for luxury while honoring the enduring legacy of the Air Force 1.

Sneaker Bar Detroit reports that the LeBron James x Nike Air Force 1 “Black Patent” will be released in the December 2025. Also, the retail price of the sneakers will be $200 when released.

Image via Nike