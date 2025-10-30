LeBron James And Nike Reimagine The Air Force 1 For "NYC"

The LeBron James x Nike Air Force 1 “NYC” drops this December to mark LeBron’s 23rd NBA season. Nike is celebrating his legacy with a clean update to one of its most famous sneakers.

The design mixes classic Air Force 1 style with details that highlight LeBron’s story and ties to New York City. The Air Force 1 has always stood for power and influence, both on the court and in the streets.

Since it first dropped in 1982, it’s been a symbol of creativity and confidence which are values that match LeBron’s impact on and off the court. Known for his skill, consistency, and leadership, LeBron keeps inspiring athletes and fans around the world.

The “NYC” colorway captures that same spirit, giving the shoe a strong but simple look. Nike and LeBron have created plenty of memorable sneakers together, but this one stands out. It’s a calm but powerful tribute to his career, mixing meaning with a sharp design.

In the photos, the LeBron James x Nike Air Force 1 "NYC" shows off shiny black patent leather, gold lace tags, and a deep navy sole. The tongue reads "Chosen 1," and the insoles feature small crown graphics.

A goat symbol replaces the usual “AIR” logo on the sole, a subtle nod to LeBron’s greatness. This limited release lands in December 2025.

The LeBron James x Nike Air Force 1 “NYC” features black patent leather across the upper with a shiny finish. Gold accents hit the lace dubraes, while the tongue displays a “Chosen 1” badge.

Inside, royal crown graphics decorate the insoles, and the tag reads “New York City.” The midsole takes on a sculpted look with a subtle crown shape, while the “AIR” branding is replaced with a goat symbol, a clear nod to LeBron’s legacy.

A dark navy outsole completes the design, adding contrast and depth. Every detail ties back to LeBron’s story and his connection to NYC.

Nice Kicks reports that the LeBron James x Nike Air Force 1 “NYC” will be released in December 2025. Also, the sneaker will have a retail price of $200 when they are released.

