Kobe Bryant x Nike Air Force 1 Low “Cargo Khaki” Surfaces In New Photos

The Kobe Bryant x Nike Air Force 1 Low “Cargo Khaki” is the latest sneaker tying together two icons in one silhouette. This special edition takes the timeless Air Force 1 Low and reworks it with details honoring the late Lakers legend.

The “Cargo Khaki” colorway leans into a rugged, military-inspired style, giving the pair a bold but versatile edge. While Kobe’s signature line remains a staple in basketball, this crossover with the Air Force 1 highlights his lasting influence beyond the hardwood.

The Air Force 1, first released in 1982, has long been a cornerstone of both basketball and street culture. Its clean design and countless colorways have kept it relevant for decades. Pairing that legacy with Kobe Bryant’s unmatched career feels natural, as both stand as symbols of dominance and longevity.

Nike continues to explore these crossovers, reminding fans of Kobe’s impact not just on the court, but across sneaker culture. The in-hand photos provided show off the striking details, from the snake-like textures to Kobe’s numbers stitched on the heel.

Kobe Bryant x Nike Air Force 1 Low “Cargo Khaki”

Image via sneaker_sample

The Kobe Bryant x Nike Air Force 1 Low “Cargo Khaki” comes dressed in textured leather with a snakeskin effect across the upper. The deep khaki green dominates the sneaker, including the midsole and outsole, giving it a tonal, stealth-like look.

Embroidered Kobe logos sit on the heel, along with the number “8” stitched in bold font. Nike’s Swoosh blends seamlessly into the side panels, while tonal laces tie the design together.

Subtle detailing elevates the simple silhouette, creating a sneaker that balances heritage and tribute. The pair combines lifestyle wear with Kobe-inspired storytelling.