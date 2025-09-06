Kobe Bryant x Nike Air Force 1 Low “Cargo Khaki” Surfaces In New Photos

BY Ben Atkinson 13 Views
Link Copied to Clipboard!
kobe-bryant-x-nike-air-force-1-low-cargo-khaki-sneaker-news
Image via sneaker_sample
The Kobe Bryant x Nike Air Force 1 Low "Cargo Khaki" blends a classic heritage design with details honoring Kobe.

The Kobe Bryant x Nike Air Force 1 Low “Cargo Khaki” is the latest sneaker tying together two icons in one silhouette. This special edition takes the timeless Air Force 1 Low and reworks it with details honoring the late Lakers legend.

The “Cargo Khaki” colorway leans into a rugged, military-inspired style, giving the pair a bold but versatile edge. While Kobe’s signature line remains a staple in basketball, this crossover with the Air Force 1 highlights his lasting influence beyond the hardwood.

The Air Force 1, first released in 1982, has long been a cornerstone of both basketball and street culture. Its clean design and countless colorways have kept it relevant for decades. Pairing that legacy with Kobe Bryant’s unmatched career feels natural, as both stand as symbols of dominance and longevity.

Nike continues to explore these crossovers, reminding fans of Kobe’s impact not just on the court, but across sneaker culture. The in-hand photos provided show off the striking details, from the snake-like textures to Kobe’s numbers stitched on the heel.

Read More: Exclusive First Look At The Nike LeBron 23 "Forever King" Collection

Kobe Bryant x Nike Air Force 1 Low “Cargo Khaki”
kobe-bryant-x-nike-air-force-1-low-cargo-khaki-sneaker-news
Image via sneaker_sample

The Kobe Bryant x Nike Air Force 1 Low “Cargo Khaki” comes dressed in textured leather with a snakeskin effect across the upper. The deep khaki green dominates the sneaker, including the midsole and outsole, giving it a tonal, stealth-like look.

Embroidered Kobe logos sit on the heel, along with the number “8” stitched in bold font. Nike’s Swoosh blends seamlessly into the side panels, while tonal laces tie the design together.

Subtle detailing elevates the simple silhouette, creating a sneaker that balances heritage and tribute. The pair combines lifestyle wear with Kobe-inspired storytelling.

Sneaker News reports that the Kobe Bryant x Nike Air Force 1 Low “Cargo Khaki” will be released in the holiday of 2025. Also, the retail price of the sneakers will be $120 when released.

Read More: Fresh Look At The Air Jordan 6 “Reverse Infrared”

About The Author
Ben Atkinson
Ben Atkinson is a sneaker content writer at HotNewHipHop, where he has been covering the latest sneaker releases and industry news since 2023. With a deep understanding of the sneaker market, Ben regularly reports on exclusive sneaker drops, collaborations, and trends shaping the footwear world. From covering the return of top Nike releases to writing about Travis Scott's famous Air Jordan collaboration, Ben delivers in-depth content for the sneakerhead community. He also brings valuable insights from his former sneaker reselling business, Midwest Soles, which sharpens his expertise on the market.
Recommended Content
kobe-bryant-x-nike-air-force-1-low-white-sneaker-news Sneakers The Kobe Bryant x Air Force 1 Low Is All About Legacy 4.1K
Nike-Dunk-Low-Mystic-Red-Cargo-Khaki-DV0833-600-4 Sneakers Nike Dunk Low “Mystic Red” Receives A Release Date 411
Air-Jordan-Nu-Retro-1-Low-Cargo-Khaki-5 Sneakers Air Jordan Nu Retro 1 Low “Cargo Khaki” 1423
Nike-Air-Force-1-Low-Winterized-Phantom-Cargo-Khaki-FB8877-001-4 Sneakers Nike Air Force 1 Low Winterized “Phantom/Cargo Khaki” Revealed 570
Comments 0