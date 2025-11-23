Kobe Bryant x Nike Air Force 1 Low “Cargo Khaki” Gets Official Images

The Kobe Bryant x Nike Air Force 1 Low "Cargo Khaki" brings a clean tribute to one of basketball’s biggest icons. Official images just landed, and the pair is set to drop later this year.

The Air Force 1 has always been a canvas for storytelling. This one taps into Kobe’s legacy in a way that feels understated yet meaningful. The olive tones give the shoe a steady presence while the details remind everyone why his impact still hits so hard.

The Air Force 1 sits in a unique place within Nike’s lineup. It’s a classic that’s crossed generations without ever losing momentum. Kobe built his career on that same mix of consistency and evolution. He pushed himself forward without letting go of the traits that defined him.

Projects like this show how Nike continues to honor that mindset. It gives longtime fans something new to look forward to while introducing his legacy to people who may not have watched him play in real time.

Images highlight the personality of the "Cargo Khaki" theme without overwhelming the base design. This sets the stage for a deeper look at the materials and storytelling once the release date gets closer.

Kobe Bryant x Nike Air Force 1 Low “Cargo Khaki”

Image via Nike

The Kobe Bryant x Nike Air Force 1 Low "Cargo Khaki" features a full olive upper with a snakeskin style texture that connects neatly to the Mamba identity. Also the stitching stays crisp and gives each panel a defined outline.

Kobe’s numbers stand out on the heels with a bold embroidered finish, while the tongue tags carry classic Nike Air branding. The tonal midsole keeps the color story consistent and grounds the entire look.

Further the design stays simple yet manages to hold plenty of character. It’s the kind of pair that tells a story without relying on loud details.

Kobe Bryant x Nike Air Force 1 Low “Cargo Khaki”

Sneaker News reports that the Kobe Bryant x Nike Air Force 1 Low “Cargo Khaki” will be released in the holiday of 2025. Also, the retail price of the sneakers will be $120 when released.

Image via Nike