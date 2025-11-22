Kobe Bryant’s Air Force 1 Lights Up The Holiday Season

The Kobe Bryant x Nike Air Force 1 Lenticular brings a fresh twist to the timeless Air Force 1 and lands during the holiday season. The pair blends basketball’s most iconic names with one of Nike’s most universal silhouettes.

Kobe’s legacy runs deep across the sneaker world, and this project shows how his influence extends far beyond his signature line. The AF1 has always lived in a space where sport and lifestyle overlap, so seeing it dressed in a full Kobe-themed finish feels like a natural continuation of his impact.

The Air Force 1 has held cultural weight for decades. It moved from a performance shoe to a global staple without ever losing its clean shape or street appeal.

Kobe’s connection to Nike only amplifies that history. His approach to design pushed the brand into new territory, and collaborations like this help highlight how much his ideas still shape modern releases.

There’s also something fitting about pairing his logo with a shoe that has remained relevant through so many different eras. It creates a bridge between generations and gives fans a new way to celebrate him. Overall, the stage is set for a big holiday release!

Kobe Bryant x Nike Air Force 1 “Lenticular”

Image via Nike

The Kobe Bryant x Nike Air Force 1 "Lenticular" has a shiny snakeskin upper with a shifting, iridescent effect. The base flashes between silver and subtle rainbow tones depending on the light.

White laces sit over a matching tongue, while Kobe’s sheath logo appears on the heel tab. The Swoosh blends into the upper with a dark outline that keeps the shape defined.

A clean white midsole balances the flashier materials. The translucent outsole adds another modern touch. The pair mixes classic AF1 proportions with textures and finishes tied directly to Kobe’s signature aesthetic.

Sneaker Bar Detroit reports that the Kobe Bryant x Nike Air Force 1 Low “Linen” will be released on holiday season 2025. Also, the retail price of the sneakers will be $150 when released.

Image via Nike